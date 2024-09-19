I can’t stop wearing this 00’s style top - its perfect for the in-between weather

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)
While some people find the return of 00’s fashion a cause for distress, I couldn’t be more happy about it. As a proud millennial, for me there’s something that feels especially comforting about seeing rails and shop windows filled with halter neck tops, tiered maxi skirts and charm belts once again. That's why I've made in my mission as a fashion editor to keep an eagle eye out for the revival of as many 00's trends as possible to treat myself to the fashion equivalent of the warm and fuzzies (and bring them back into my wardrobe where they belong, of course).

The latest 00's it-item that’s been given a refresh this season is one that I'm pretty excited about. The off the shoulder top, or bardot if you will, is officially back and staking it's claim as the latest autumn winter must have. This season however, it's chic and simple in muted tones taking the form of thin knits and elevated short sleeve styles while also paying homage to it's 1950's roots in more structured shapes too. If you aren't convinced yet, get ready to be because this top is seriously good.

A post shared by Jessica Harris (@jessicasharris_)

A photo posted by on

If you’re wondering how to style the off the shoulder top with a modern twist, I’ve got some inspiration for you. While in the past they were worn with low rise jeans and denim mini skirts, for 2024 there are SO many styling options. For an elevated feel, opt for a structured coord and slingback heels or wear with a pair of wide leg jeans for a more relaxed look. For a vintage spin, a bardot top and capri pants will nod towards the chic 50’s feel or if you want to channel the 00’s even further it’s a great way to carry your cotton skirt into autumn winter too.

For even more off the shoulder top styling inspiration, I’ve pulled together 5 outfits from my favourite influencers who prove just how versatile and chic the piece can be. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

1. Wear with contrasting trousers

A post shared by Amy Julliette Lefévre (@lefevrediary)

A photo posted by on

While it may seem most natural to pair your off the shoulder top with traditional black trousers or denim, a wide leg trouser in a contrasting hue makes the piece feel fresh and interesting.

House of CB Saffron off-shoulder cotton-blend jumper
House of CB Saffron off-shoulder cotton-blend jumper

Reiss Eden Wide Leg Trousers
Reiss Eden Wide Leg Trousers

Missoma Small Tidal Hoop Earrings
Missoma Small Tidal Hoop Earrings

Gucci rectangle-frame acetate sunglasses
Gucci rectangle-frame acetate sunglasses

Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Clutch
Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Clutch

Next Leather Chisel Toe Heel Court Shoes
Next Leather Chisel Toe Heel Court Shoes

2. Wear with loose jeans

A post shared by Sophia Berk (@sophia.berk)

A photo posted by on

For an easy day look, an off the shoulder top and jeans will always look chic. To bring the look into this season however instead of trainers, pair with a must-have ballet flat. A square toe style like this feels ultra cool and toughens up the look.

Reiss Dylan Ruched Off-The-Shoulder Top
Reiss Dylan Ruched Off-The-Shoulder Top

Frame The Slouchy Straight in Fizz Indigo
Frame The Slouchy Straight in Fizz Indigo

Abbott Lyon Ribbed Hoops
Abbott Lyon Ribbed Hoops

Saint Laurent Eyewear slim oval sunglasses
Saint Laurent Eyewear slim oval sunglasses

Staud Mini Moon Top-Handle Bag
Staud Mini Moon Top-Handle Bag

Office Friday Mary Jane Ballet Pumps Black Leather
Office Friday Mary Jane Ballet Pumps Black Leather

3. Wear as a co-ord

Ellie Delphine wearing off the shoulder top

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

For an evening ready take on the trend, a structured co-ord like this makes a great alternative to your favourite trouser suit. For autumn winter, simply switch the flip flops to slingbacks and add a contrasting toned blazer.

Zara Off The Shoulder Top with Side Vents
Zara Off The Shoulder Top with Side Vents

Zara Wide Leg High Waist Trousers
Zara Wide Leg High Waist Trousers

Sezane Luca Bracelet Set
Sezane Luca Bracelet Set

Celine EyewearMetal Triomphe sunglasses
Celine Eyewear Metal Triomphe sunglasses

M&S Faux Leather Tote Bag
M&S Faux Leather Tote Bag

Steve Madden Marnie Flip Flops
Steve Madden Marnie Flip Flops

4. With a cotton skirt

A post shared by AIDEEN (@aideen_cd)

A photo posted by on

If you relied upon a simple cotton midi skirt through spring and summer, you're most likely wondering how to wear it now the weather has changed. A long sleeve off the shoulder top is a great option as it will hug your shape contrasting the full skirt.

Mango Off shoulders sweater
Mango Off shoulders sweater

Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt
Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt

Mejuri Chunky Large U Hoops
Mejuri Chunky Large U Hoops

Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses

Demellier The Midi New York leather tote bag
Demellier The Midi New York leather tote bag

Dear Frances Balla Mesh in White
Dear Frances Balla Mesh in White

5. Wear with a mini skirt

A post shared by Cecee | Curvy Minimal Street Style (@bysaher)

A photo posted by on

Leading on from the red trend last season, cherry and wine tones are set for take over for autumn winter. Pairing an off the shoulder top with key tones from the new season are an easy way to make your look feel timely.

H&M Off the shoulder jumper
H&M Off the shoulder jumper

COS Twill black mini skirt
COS Twill black mini skirt

Le Specs Unreal! rectangular-frame acetate sunglasses
Le Specs Unreal! rectangular-frame acetate sunglasses

Peppermayo Oriona Woven Handbag
Peppermayo Oriona Woven Handbag

Falke Pure Matt 50 DEN Women Tights
Falke Pure Matt 50 DEN Women Tights

Tony Bianco Anja Pump
Tony Bianco Anja Pump

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

