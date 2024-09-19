I can’t stop wearing this 00’s style top - its perfect for the in-between weather
Bare shoulders are back
While some people find the return of 00’s fashion a cause for distress, I couldn’t be more happy about it. As a proud millennial, for me there’s something that feels especially comforting about seeing rails and shop windows filled with halter neck tops, tiered maxi skirts and charm belts once again. That's why I've made in my mission as a fashion editor to keep an eagle eye out for the revival of as many 00's trends as possible to treat myself to the fashion equivalent of the warm and fuzzies (and bring them back into my wardrobe where they belong, of course).
The latest 00's it-item that’s been given a refresh this season is one that I'm pretty excited about. The off the shoulder top, or bardot if you will, is officially back and staking it's claim as the latest autumn winter must have. This season however, it's chic and simple in muted tones taking the form of thin knits and elevated short sleeve styles while also paying homage to it's 1950's roots in more structured shapes too. If you aren't convinced yet, get ready to be because this top is seriously good.
A post shared by Jessica Harris (@jessicasharris_)
A photo posted by on
If you’re wondering how to style the off the shoulder top with a modern twist, I’ve got some inspiration for you. While in the past they were worn with low rise jeans and denim mini skirts, for 2024 there are SO many styling options. For an elevated feel, opt for a structured coord and slingback heels or wear with a pair of wide leg jeans for a more relaxed look. For a vintage spin, a bardot top and capri pants will nod towards the chic 50’s feel or if you want to channel the 00’s even further it’s a great way to carry your cotton skirt into autumn winter too.
For even more off the shoulder top styling inspiration, I’ve pulled together 5 outfits from my favourite influencers who prove just how versatile and chic the piece can be. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…
1. Wear with contrasting trousers
A post shared by Amy Julliette Lefévre (@lefevrediary)
A photo posted by on
While it may seem most natural to pair your off the shoulder top with traditional black trousers or denim, a wide leg trouser in a contrasting hue makes the piece feel fresh and interesting.
2. Wear with loose jeans
A post shared by Sophia Berk (@sophia.berk)
A photo posted by on
For an easy day look, an off the shoulder top and jeans will always look chic. To bring the look into this season however instead of trainers, pair with a must-have ballet flat. A square toe style like this feels ultra cool and toughens up the look.
3. Wear as a co-ord
For an evening ready take on the trend, a structured co-ord like this makes a great alternative to your favourite trouser suit. For autumn winter, simply switch the flip flops to slingbacks and add a contrasting toned blazer.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
4. With a cotton skirt
A post shared by AIDEEN (@aideen_cd)
A photo posted by on
If you relied upon a simple cotton midi skirt through spring and summer, you're most likely wondering how to wear it now the weather has changed. A long sleeve off the shoulder top is a great option as it will hug your shape contrasting the full skirt.
5. Wear with a mini skirt
A post shared by Cecee | Curvy Minimal Street Style (@bysaher)
A photo posted by on
Leading on from the red trend last season, cherry and wine tones are set for take over for autumn winter. Pairing an off the shoulder top with key tones from the new season are an easy way to make your look feel timely.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back - here’s what the MC UK Editors have in their baskets
Along with your need-to-knows about the sale.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Pilates HIIT is the hottest new workout on the block - how it boosts both cardio fitness and strength
Move over, traditional HIIT - Pilates HIIT is where it's at.
By Anna Bartter
-
I am desperate to nail the slicked back hair look, so I asked the pros about the best hair gels - here's the definitive list
One for every hair type
By Tori Crowther