I can’t stop wearing this 00’s style top - its perfect for the in-between weather

While some people find the return of 00’s fashion a cause for distress, I couldn’t be more happy about it. As a proud millennial, for me there’s something that feels especially comforting about seeing rails and shop windows filled with halter neck tops, tiered maxi skirts and charm belts once again. That's why I've made in my mission as a fashion editor to keep an eagle eye out for the revival of as many 00's trends as possible to treat myself to the fashion equivalent of the warm and fuzzies (and bring them back into my wardrobe where they belong, of course).

The latest 00's it-item that’s been given a refresh this season is one that I'm pretty excited about. The off the shoulder top, or bardot if you will, is officially back and staking it's claim as the latest autumn winter must have. This season however, it's chic and simple in muted tones taking the form of thin knits and elevated short sleeve styles while also paying homage to it's 1950's roots in more structured shapes too. If you aren't convinced yet, get ready to be because this top is seriously good.

If you’re wondering how to style the off the shoulder top with a modern twist, I’ve got some inspiration for you. While in the past they were worn with low rise jeans and denim mini skirts, for 2024 there are SO many styling options. For an elevated feel, opt for a structured coord and slingback heels or wear with a pair of wide leg jeans for a more relaxed look. For a vintage spin, a bardot top and capri pants will nod towards the chic 50’s feel or if you want to channel the 00’s even further it’s a great way to carry your cotton skirt into autumn winter too.

For even more off the shoulder top styling inspiration, I’ve pulled together 5 outfits from my favourite influencers who prove just how versatile and chic the piece can be. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

1. Wear with contrasting trousers

While it may seem most natural to pair your off the shoulder top with traditional black trousers or denim, a wide leg trouser in a contrasting hue makes the piece feel fresh and interesting.

2. Wear with loose jeans

For an easy day look, an off the shoulder top and jeans will always look chic. To bring the look into this season however instead of trainers, pair with a must-have ballet flat. A square toe style like this feels ultra cool and toughens up the look.

3. Wear as a co-ord

For an evening ready take on the trend, a structured co-ord like this makes a great alternative to your favourite trouser suit. For autumn winter, simply switch the flip flops to slingbacks and add a contrasting toned blazer.

4. With a cotton skirt

If you relied upon a simple cotton midi skirt through spring and summer, you're most likely wondering how to wear it now the weather has changed. A long sleeve off the shoulder top is a great option as it will hug your shape contrasting the full skirt.

5. Wear with a mini skirt

Leading on from the red trend last season, cherry and wine tones are set for take over for autumn winter. Pairing an off the shoulder top with key tones from the new season are an easy way to make your look feel timely.