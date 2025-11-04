The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 CFDA Awards

While we here in the UK have the Fashion Awards, over in America there’s the CFDA Awards—an annual celebration of the American fashion industry and the people who lead it. And, as you’d expect, there was an impressive roster of celebrities, designers, and fashion insiders in attendance, all looking particularly polished as they walked down the red (or in this case, white) carpet.

As for the winners: The Row took home the American Accessory Designer of the Year award; Donatella Versace received the Positive Change Award; Thom Browne was named American Menswear Designer of the Year; and Ralph Lauren won American Womenswear Designer of the Year.

While Lily Allen, who’s currently back in the spotlight with her latest album West End Girl, stunned in a Colleen Allen skirt and bra look—proving the ‘nearly naked’ trend is going nowhere. Host Teyana Taylor wore not one but four Thom Browne outfits, each more impressive than the last. And Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made couple dressing look effortlessly chic in custom Chanel ensembles. Just scroll below to see the other celebrity looks that wowed at the 2025 CFDA Awards.

CFDA Awards 2025: Best Dressed Celebrities

Lily Allen

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

You've probably seen a lot of Lily Allen this month with her latest album West End Girl topping the charts, and this Colleen Allen skirt and bra look certainly leans into the singers new aesthetic.

Amber Valletta and Donatella Versace

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

You may recognise this Versace jungle print look as the 'J Lo dress', but Amber Valletta was the first one to wear it on the Spring/Summer 2000 runway. 25 years later, the model stepped into it again, reminding us why we should hold on to our favourite fashion finds.

Teyana Taylor

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Actress, singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor's black and white Thom Browne look was a masterclass in statement silhouettes, tailoring, and the art of accessories.

Paloma Elsesser

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser, one of the most frequently spotted models on recent runways, opted for a custom Simkhai gown crafted from silk and shells at last night’s CFDA Awards.

Nina Dobrev

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

While most attendees opted for all-white looks, actress Nina Dobrev made a case for statement florals with this Carolina Herrera gown.

Julia Nobis

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Any avid fashion fan would recognise this look as model Julia Nobis took her outfit straight from the Spring/Summer 26 Michael Kors catwalk.

Ego Nwodim

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Stepping away from a classic dress, actress Ego Nwodim opted for a silk printed Ulla Johnson co-ord.

Elsa Hosk

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Elsa Hosk stunned in a sequin Elie Saab gown and an elegant up-do.

Teyana Taylor

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Yes, you’re seeing Teyana Taylor again as she wore not one but four Thom Browne looks to the 2025 CFDA Awards.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out very chicly in Chanel—just spy his two-tone brogues.

Isabelle Allain

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Check, plaid, and flannel prints are all proving particularly popular this season, and Isabelle Allain and Tory Burch showed they deserve a spot on the red carpet too.

Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The always elegant Anna Wintour opted for a very apt floral Ralph Lauren dress as the designer took home the Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

Sateen Besson

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

My favourite look of the night? Singer Sateen Besson in this Zankov tiered skirt and diamante shirt.

Vera Wang

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Designer Vera Wang crafted her own look—a simple yet chic skirt and bandeau.

Rachel Scott

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

As the creative director of her own label Diotima (which she's wearing here), and Proenza Schouler, Rachel Scott is one of the most talked-about designers of the moment.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell awarded the International Award to Pieter Mulier of Alaïa at the CFDA Awards wearing a striking white jumpsuit.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham's white silk dress could have been plucked straight off of an ancient Greek statue.