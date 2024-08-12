If you buy one dress this year, make it this one—the influencers all agree
Introducing the Khaite Coli dress
Sometimes a dress comes along that’s so good, it’s no surprise everyone rushes out to buy it. Such is the case with the Khaite Coli dress, a style that I’ve been spotting all the most stylish people wearing recently. Yet no matter how many times I see it, I’m still not over it.
Featuring a classic round neckline and simple vest like shape, at first glance the Coli is relatively unassuming, however, if you take a closer look, you’ll notice this isn’t just any midi dress, it’s something special (it would make the perfect summer wedding guest dress). Whether it’s the luxurious silk organza style or the lighter cotton iteration, both dresses billow at the waist to create a balloon-like shape effortlessly cocooning the body in a swathe of fabric. The result? A summer dress that’s ultra easy to wear yet big on impact. No wonder all the chicest influencers are so obsessed with it.
And it’s not just the shape that sets this dress apart. I can’t write a love letter to the Khaite Coli without mentioning the perfect choice of colours for such a show stopping dress. From the classic white dress, perfect for pairing with a summer tan, to nearly neon pink, the shades feel crisp and elegant. The real hero however has to be the bright red colour way which feels reminiscent of juicy tomatoes and red ice pops making it the perfect choice for chic summer dressing.
If you’re wondering how to style the Khatie Coli, the influencers have you covered with all the inspiration you need. Leaning into the effortlessness of the style, Marie Claire fashion editor Penny Goldstone opted for simple minimalist sandals which feel clean and considered alongside the dress. In comparison, for a more dressed up take, Grece Ghanem and Marta Cygan paired their midi with pointed courts and ballet heels alike creating an interesting contrast between the understated dress and more statement heels.
While there’s no denying the Coli’s popularity at the moment, luckily there’s still plenty of stock online so if you want to get your hands on one you still can. Alongside summer ready styles, there’s also a black leather Coli which is perfect for wearing now right through into autumn winter. So what are you waiting for? Get shopping and get your hands on this season’s must have dress…
Shop the Khaite Coli Dress
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she's an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz's Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
