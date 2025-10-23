As someone who takes pride in possessing a highly curated autumn/winter capsule wardrobe, I must admit I find myself guilty of experiencing fashion fatigue as the season progresses—particularly since most of my cold-weather outfits depend on denim. And while I've tried experimenting with some autumnal looks that aren't jeans, I refuse to let go of my trusty wardrobe staple.

For this very reason—and in the knowledge that I'm far from alone in my predicament—I've conducted extensive research to find five fresh ways to style denim this season, that go beyond the classic "jeans and a jumper" combination. Each is inspired by the street style I spotted outside the most recent Fashion Weeks, has been carefully chosen to break from everyday outfit monotony, and has the power to effortlessly elevate your denim looks in the coming months.

Naturally, these outfit ideas also incorporate some of the season's biggest denim trends, including baggy and flared silhouettes, as well as some unexpected pops of white and khaki.

Below, all the denim outfit inspiration you need to refresh your current repertoire.

5 Ways to Wear Denim for Autumn/Winter 2025:

Triple denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've heard of double denim, but this season, it's all about staying warm without sacrificing style—hence, the need to triple up. Think of styling a denim overshirt with matching jeans and adding a denim jacket in a different shade to add some extra dimension, or even mixing it up head-to-toe.

Baggy jeans + suede

Weather permitting, of course, pairing denim with suede is always a reliable cold-weather outfit formula. Simply style indigo denim with a suede jacket, handbag, and heeled ankle boots, and you've got yourself a low-key yet effortlessly chic everyday look.

White denim + a dress + knitwear

Gone are the days when white denim was solely reserved for warmer weather... This autumn, style a pair of white jeans under one of the season's trending lace camisole dresses, and layer a chunky cashmere jumper on top for extra warmth. A pillbox hat will add a fabulously fashion-forward finishing touch.

Khaki denim + leather jacket

Similar to the aforementioned outfit formula, switching from classic blue to khaki is an easy way to elevate your denim collection. Not only is it a surprisingly easy shade to style, but it look especially chic paired with a leather jacket and pointed-toe boots.

Structured jacket + flared jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This classic outfit formula is often overlooked for its simplicity, but trust me, a flattering pair of flared jeans and a structured jacket will go a long way. To give this look a subtle variation, opt for a full 70's inspired approach and style with a pair of heeled clogs.