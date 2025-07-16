Clothing trends come and go, handbags are hot one minute but not the next, and fine jewellery is a hefty investment most are not willing (or able) to make. Shoes, however, hit the perfect sartorial sweet spot.

Sitting on the more affordable end of the luxury fashion spectrum, and with a unique ability to be both fabulous and functional—for the most part, at least—shoes are a powerful tool of self-expression that can elevate your personal style and spark joy like no other. The fact that, unlike clothes, they'll fit through all manner of bodily fluctuations, undoubtedly adds to their allure too.

It's no wonder, then, that so many women are wont to amass quite the hefty collection over the course of their lifetimes—filled with everything from practical everyday styles to mood-boosting, outlandish designs and pieces beautiful enough to be considered works of art in their own right.

As part of Marie Claire UK's special summer 'Joy' issue, we tasked four fashion insiders and self-professed shoe addicts with unpacking their love of fabulous footwear—and sharing a rare glimpse into their designer-filled shoe collections to boot.

Keep scrolling to see inside some of the most epic shoe-drobes in the world, and discover the cult styles that shoe savants are coveting this season, courtesy of Renia Jaz, Tamu Mcpherson, Candice Brathwaite and Erin Deering. Prepare to salivate...

Renia Jaz

For as long as I can remember, I have always believed in the power of accessories. Shoes and bags can build a look and make a huge difference, changing something ordinary and normal into something beautiful and unique. Shoes are often an expression of the aristry of those who make them, and they often form the basis for creating my outfits.

I currently have between 250 and 300 pairs of shoes in my collection.

Shoes can elevate an outfit to a higher level, which is why I think they’re well worth spending money on. Beautiful shoes never go out of fashion—especially Manolo Blahniks—and to me they are a kind of investment. They can really make the wearer stand out from the crowd.

I look for shoes that are unique, and pay attention to their shape, colour and finish. Of course, I think about comfort too, although admittedly this is the last thing I tend to take into account… That said, if I lose my head over a pair of shoes and completely fall in love with them, nothing else really matters.

My go-to shoe brands? Loewe, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti, Alaïa, Ferragamo, Fendi and Miu Miu. But I reach for my Bottega Veneta shoes most often—they’re fun and unique and go perfectly with jeans, which I love to wear.

I recently fell in love with some Miu Miu and Hermès clogs. They’re extremely comfortable and perfect for summer. I also bought a pair of heels from the recent Jimmy Choo Archive collection, and I’m completely obsessed.

Currently, I’m eyeing a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. They have a beautiful big flower at the bag—a true masterpiece. I first spotted them during Milan Fashion Week and loved them immediately.

Tamu Mcpherson

I’ve loved shoes since I was a little girl… Although I wouldn’t call myself a sneaker collector, some of my earliest memories include colourful classic Reebok Freestyle high-tops, Nike Air Maxes, Vans, and of course, Converse. I also loved Dr. Martens and would decorate the laces with soda-can tabs.

My introduction to luxury shoes came through Prada pumps and Manolo Blahnik sandals—they filled my wishlist throughout grad school.

There are many, many, many, many shoes in my current collection… As for whose shoe-drobe I admire, Ramya Giangola’s eclectic style makes for a truly well-heeled collection.

If you truly love shoes, shoe styles will always outlast trends and stand the test of time. I had styles in my archive for over 20 years before selling 90 pairs through my project Shoe Up For Justice, which raised money for voter rights education.

I look for the wow factor: shoes that offer unique design and sublime harmony.

I’ll always appreciate Manolo Blahnik and Chanel slingbacks, but I’m not exclusive to one brand. I’ve also been collecting the same Prada stiletto style over the past few seasons.

I probably wear my Prada pumps the most—they got with everything. I have them in red, pink and silver, and mint and silver, the last being a gift from Tina Leung.

Amina Muaddi platform mules are my go-to for event dressing. They make the night feel effortless, especially since you don’t have to tailor your hems. I also love my Margiela Tabi loafers and Mary Janes.

I recently broke down and bought those flip flops from The Row… But my summer closet still needs a fresh pair of modern classic strappy black sandals. I wore my last ones into the ground—literally. I’m eyeing Khaite’s Loulous, The Row’s Bare Sandals, and the Neous Arius style in dark chocolate.

Candice Brathwaite

My love of shoes comes from my mother. When I was a child she stayed in a five-inch stiletto no matter the weather. She was the manager of a shoe department, so she would get crazy discounts on the most incredible pairs. I still remember a pair of ponyskin D&G slingbacks with a hot pink heel—when I was finally able to borrow them, I felt like I’d made it.

I’m a petite princess at barely five-foot, so shoes bring some much needed-height to my wardrobe. It’s rare for me to be ‘out out’ in a flat…. A great shoe instantly makes my outfits look better and brings fun to my wardrobe. Shoes and bags are where I really let my personality shine.

I own around 70 pairs of shoes currently… but bear in mind the collection is decades old!

I love the musician Bree Runway’s shoe collection—she keeps an actual archive. I must also make an honourable shout out to NYC-based London girl Amanda Murray when it comes to shoe-drobes I envy and admire.

Unlike our bodies, it’s so rare for feet to fluctuate in size. So, shoes act as a dollop of dopamine that you can depend on. You quite literally walk taller when you’re wearing a pair you love.

Now, when buying shoes, I look for comfort. Admittedly, it’s hard for a six-inch heel and comfort to go hand in hand, but I draw the limit at 6 out of 10 on the discomfort scale. Interestingly, some of my tallest heels are my most comfortable, because I love a platform. I can’t abide a singular front band—I remember hobbling around during London Fashion Week in a pair that I shall not name.

Any new shoes have to work with the clothes I already own… They’re there to complement the outfit, not outshine it, so they need to be worn with multiple looks.

My favourite shoe brand? It’s a tie between Amina Muaddi and Mach & Mach. Both are a great crossover of attention-grabbing and genuinely comfortable.

The shoes I wear the most are my gold iridescent Amina Muaddi heels. When they hit the light, they are everything—and I’ve walked five kilometres in them with no issues!

I’m on a shoe shopping ban right now, because I’m trying to buy a brownstone in Brooklyn. But I did just get a new pair of white peep-toe patent Louboutin mules that are perfect for summer…

Erin Deering

I wasn’t very into shoes until my twenties to be honest! I am quite tall (5ft11), and wore flats as much as possible as a teenager and young woman, to shrink myself down. Once I found a bit more confidence though, it was on! I wore heels so much, almost making up for lost time. I often build my outfit around a wonderful pair of shoes, but usually, they are just the perfect finisher.

How many shoes do I own? I honestly have no idea. I rarely get rid of my shoes, so I’d say well over 100 pairs…

I’m obsessed with Kelly Wearstler—she buys all the fun shoes. Her Loewe pieces especially are a dream.

You can have a ‘uniform’ and the shoe is what differentiates it. Shoes can often be what turn a simple look into something extra special.

When shopping, I always look at the kind of leather a shoe is made of, as well as its sole. The heel height is a deal-breaker for me though. I love a kitten heel, and wear those the most, so I’m trying to avoid anything that isn’t in that sweet 3cm spot.

I can’t pick just one favourite shoe brand. Loewe, Christen and Phoebe Philo are all stupendous quality and beautifully designed. They make shoes you will have for years to come.

During the summer, I lived in [my brand] Deering's strappy kitten-heel sandal. It was hard to wear anything else, and we made them in three colours, so they were basically on constant rotation.

My most recent purchase was a pair of white Christen heeled sandals. They are so chic. I debated buying them for a good month, but I know they will be a pair I’ll wear for another decade.

I really wanted the Phoebe Philo wooden clog-style heels, but they sold out. It’s the kind of shoe I probably never would have worn though, so I’m not too sad I missed out.

