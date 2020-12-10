Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I think it’s fair to say that we’re all Zara addicts to a certain degree, so you might already know all the Zara shopping hacks in existence. However, if you don’t, please carry on reading.

Zara notoriously never does discounts, just sales, but there are a few tips that could save you a bit of £££. These aren’t new, but you might have missed them as they’re not mega obvious.

Zara secret sale

Although it’s not advertised as a sale, the Zara Special Prices section is essentially one. You’ll find it right a the top of the womenswear section, written in pink, so you can’t miss it.

In there, you’ll find clothing from every category, from dresses to coats and shoes, some of them reduced by as much as 50% off. Although it used to be Zara’s more basic pieces, now it seems to even include current collections, just reduced.

Zara sold out items

Missed out on a item? There are Zara shopping hacks for that. I’ve noticed that a lot of the best-sellers often get restocked, and even brought back the following year if they’ve been extra popular. Usually if an item is on the verge of being re-stocked, it’ll have a ‘coming soon’ message with an envelope next to the sold out size. Click on it to add your email address, then you’ll be alerted by email as soon as it gets re-stocked.

Be quick though, as there’s no way of knowing how many people have signed up to the alert, and it might have sold out again by the time you log in.

You can also check the availability of the item in store, but I’ve found that the tool isn’t always accurate, as it can take a few hours for the store’s stocks to align with the online ones.

Zara discount codes

Sadly, Zara famously don’t do discount codes (I mean they don’t need to, do they?), nor do they offer student discounts, so if you’re after a bargain, you’ll have to wait for the sales.

Zara sales

It used to be that Zara sales fell in line with the major winter sale and summer sale periods, so Boxing Day and June. But this year especially, there have been loads of extra surprise ones, like the Zara Black Friday sale.

Zara hardly ever reveals when its sale will happen, so the best way to know in advance is to sign up to the newsletter, because you will usually get notified in advance. Last time there was a sale, I was notified at exactly what time the sale would start.

My top tip: create an account if you haven’t already and bookmark any items you’ve got your eye on. This way you can easily see which items have been reduced and add them to your shopping basket quickly.

If you want extra discounts, it’s worth being patient. Historically, although Zara sales start with an ‘up to 50% off message’, not all items are reduced by that much. If you can wait a week or two, more lines will be added to the sale and discounts will increase. There is a risk of the item you want selling out though.

The best days to shop at Zara

The best days to shop online are usually Monday and Thursday for the main drops, but there are odd new pieces added on most days.

Zara free delivery

The cheapest way to get your Zara order delivered is to get it sent direct to a store of your choice, for free. Sometimes my order is even available the very next day in store so it can be super quick.

But if you’re spending over £50 (which let’s be honest, is pretty easy to do at Zara), then it’s free anyway.

Zara home hack

This tip doesn’t actually involve the main site, but Zara home. Did you know that as well as homeware, it sells some amazing loungewear too? It’s not all cheap but there are some great pieces like trousers and tunics for under £30.