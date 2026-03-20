It's a great—nay, interesting—moment to be a shoe (and, obviously, a lover of the art form). The Prada woman is wearing point-toe pumps embellished with a fringed clump of diamanté at the heel, businesslike up front and party-ready at the back. Loewe's customer is adding chisel-toed "aqua booties" to her basket. And Chloe's bohemian spirit? She's had the biggest about-turn of all, swapping flat Mary-Janes, decorated with buckles and old-fashioned broguing, for a shoe worthy of Cinderella.

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This makes sense, spring temperatures naturally induce whimsy, after all. Following on from Chloé's cult jelly shoe last year, it's latest style isn't just whimsical, however, it's practically Disney-themed. Shaped like a glass slipper and made of jelly, it's a peep-toe mule that's princess-y to a fault (some might argue). On the catwalk, they were styled with summer dresses so pretty with their cut-work cotton fabrication, so ruffled in fact, that onlookers couldn't help but get swept up in the romance of it all (even while contemplating what kind of blisters might form around that peep toe and whether the appropriate plasters are sold by Compeed). But would they really translate in real life? If you're a grown-up?

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If the amount of stock available is anything to go by, the answer is "yes". On Net-a-Porter, Chloé's jelly shoes are selling out in all three colours. Clearly, customers aren't perturbed by the material or the mood. In fact, perhaps they're exactly the right shoe to say hello to spring, not just an instant talking point but a reminder that fashion shouldn't be po-faced but playful. A Disney movie is the opposite of life right now, which is perhaps why it's okay—fine, even—to step out the door with a dash of whimsy.

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Shop Chloé's Jelly Shoes

Chloé Jelly Mules £490 at Net-a-Porter Made of semi-transparent TPU, Chloé's jelly shoes come in three shades—blue, amber and grey Chloé Jelly Mules £490 at Harvey Nichols A 55mm heel, more cone than stiletto, gives this mule a comfort-factor that you might not expect. Chloé Jelly Mules £490 at Mytheresa Featuring a nostalgic peep toe, Chloé has combined two shoes that aren't for the faint of heart in these mules.

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