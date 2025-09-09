Playful Prints Meet British Heritage Style In The Barbour FARM Rio Collaboration

If there’s one fashion brand whose collaborations always spark joy among the fashion crowd, it’s British heritage label, Barbour. Best known for their waxed jackets and walking boots, the brand beloved by Glastonbury goers, London cool girls and even a royal or two, consistently pushes the boundaries of their iconic designs through thoughtful collaborations and unexpected collections.

And, their latest collab, with Brazilian fashion brand, FARM Rio, may just be their most exciting yet — a big statement for a brand that has previously joined forces with Ganni, Erderm and even Alexa Chung.

(Image credit: Barbour)

So, why is this collaboration so exciting? Launching online today, the 24-piece collection is the coming together of two brands which on paper feel worlds apart. Combining Barbour's 130-plus years of British heritage with FARM Rio’s vibrant Brazilian flair, it’s a collection which blends practicality with playfulness. Alongside this, however, the collection also showcases each brand’s inherent love for the great outdoors, bringing together their respective differences in one irresistible collection.

“This is a collaboration in every sense of the word,” said Nicola Brown, Barbour’s Creative Director on the collection, "with the most-loved features that encapsulate the spirit of each brand fused together to create a full collection of irresistible character.”

(Image credit: Barbour FARM Rio)

And nowhere is that character more evident than in the pieces themselves. Take the autumn jackets, for example, which reimagine many of Barbour’s classic quilted shapes in FARM Rio’s dopamine-inducing prints, or their colourful knitwear, which makes keeping cosy feel much less like a chore.

You’ll even find a selection of bold printed dresses, perfect for wearing during this tricky transitional period, while wellington boots, crossbody bags and a whole host of bold accessories will make the perfect finishing touch to all your autumn looks.

(Image credit: Barbour FARM Rio)

Add to that, the campaign is fronted by model and actress Immy Waterhouse, and it's clear that this is a collection with undeniable cool girl appeal. Not to mention, the perfect antidote to the grey, gloomy weather that keeps taking hold outside. Keep scrolling to see all our favourite pieces for yourself...

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors