Playful Prints Meet British Heritage Style In The Barbour FARM Rio Collaboration
Joyous prints belong in autumn, too
If there’s one fashion brand whose collaborations always spark joy among the fashion crowd, it’s British heritage label, Barbour. Best known for their waxed jackets and walking boots, the brand beloved by Glastonbury goers, London cool girls and even a royal or two, consistently pushes the boundaries of their iconic designs through thoughtful collaborations and unexpected collections.
And, their latest collab, with Brazilian fashion brand, FARM Rio, may just be their most exciting yet — a big statement for a brand that has previously joined forces with Ganni, Erderm and even Alexa Chung.
So, why is this collaboration so exciting? Launching online today, the 24-piece collection is the coming together of two brands which on paper feel worlds apart. Combining Barbour's 130-plus years of British heritage with FARM Rio’s vibrant Brazilian flair, it’s a collection which blends practicality with playfulness. Alongside this, however, the collection also showcases each brand’s inherent love for the great outdoors, bringing together their respective differences in one irresistible collection.
“This is a collaboration in every sense of the word,” said Nicola Brown, Barbour’s Creative Director on the collection, "with the most-loved features that encapsulate the spirit of each brand fused together to create a full collection of irresistible character.”
And nowhere is that character more evident than in the pieces themselves. Take the autumn jackets, for example, which reimagine many of Barbour’s classic quilted shapes in FARM Rio’s dopamine-inducing prints, or their colourful knitwear, which makes keeping cosy feel much less like a chore.
You’ll even find a selection of bold printed dresses, perfect for wearing during this tricky transitional period, while wellington boots, crossbody bags and a whole host of bold accessories will make the perfect finishing touch to all your autumn looks.
Add to that, the campaign is fronted by model and actress Immy Waterhouse, and it's clear that this is a collection with undeniable cool girl appeal. Not to mention, the perfect antidote to the grey, gloomy weather that keeps taking hold outside. Keep scrolling to see all our favourite pieces for yourself...
Shop Barbour FARM Rio
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.