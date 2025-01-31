If, like me, you're still thinking about Erdem's two magical Barbour coats from the brand's spring/summer 2024 show at London Fashion Week, then you're in luck. The two British icons have teamed up once again, on a five-piece capsule collection of outerwear that will be available to shop from the 30th January.

The pieces juxtapose Erdem's design language of poetic and modern femininity with Barbour’s traditional practicality and heritage fabrications, while taking inspiration from the natural world.

Barbour x Erdem Beauflower Wax Jacket (Image credit: Barbour)

"I was inspired by the extraordinary Barbour archive, particularly their fabrications and hardware and loved the idea of translating their heritage of practical, utilitarian details and combining it with my language of the feminine," said Erdem Moralioglu.

The collection comprises four key outerwear styles: The Beauflower, The Dhalia, The Clover and The Constance.

"We are excited to be able to offer this collaboration to our customers, following the success of our previous partnership. The collection marries the timeless craftsmanship and quality of both brands, taking Erdem’s romantic and contemporary approach combined with our most iconic silhouettes and wax fabrications," said Nicola Brown, director of womenswear at Barbour.

Barbour x Erdem Constance Wax Jacket (Image credit: Barbour)

The Beauflower (£679) is an evolution of the Barbour Beaufort wax jacket and juxtaposes the androgynous silhouette with contrasting, patchwork waxed cottons and an inky rose bloom overprint. The Dhalia (£519) plays with proportion and features an exploded peplum waist and detachable tartan hood with an etched flower overprint. The Clover (£499) is a reversible swing jacket in dry wax cotton, the lining features the iconic Barbour tartan with a placed grass green rose that is overprinted. The Constance (£549) wax jacket combines a classic Erdem tailored silhouette with utilitarian details.

Barbour x Erdem Dhalia Wax Jacket (Image credit: Barbour)

The Dhalia, Clover and Constance are offered in both sand and olive colourways, also available is a detachable hood with checked interior and etched floral overprint.

(Image credit: Barbour)

In an extension to the capsule collection, the pair have collaborated on a Re-Loved initiative. 25 previously owned Beaufort jackets have been given new life, restored with an oversized cord collar and embellished with silver hardware eyelets, taking inspiration from the Erdem spring/summer 2024 runway show.

(Image credit: Barbour)

I guess a select few of us will finally get to have our high-fashion moment after all.