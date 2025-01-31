Barbour and Erdem team up (again) to re-imagine the classics
The two brands have collaborated on a five piece capsule collection
If, like me, you're still thinking about Erdem's two magical Barbour coats from the brand's spring/summer 2024 show at London Fashion Week, then you're in luck. The two British icons have teamed up once again, on a five-piece capsule collection of outerwear that will be available to shop from the 30th January.
The pieces juxtapose Erdem's design language of poetic and modern femininity with Barbour’s traditional practicality and heritage fabrications, while taking inspiration from the natural world.
"I was inspired by the extraordinary Barbour archive, particularly their fabrications and hardware and loved the idea of translating their heritage of practical, utilitarian details and combining it with my language of the feminine," said Erdem Moralioglu.
The collection comprises four key outerwear styles: The Beauflower, The Dhalia, The Clover and The Constance.
"We are excited to be able to offer this collaboration to our customers, following the success of our previous partnership. The collection marries the timeless craftsmanship and quality of both brands, taking Erdem’s romantic and contemporary approach combined with our most iconic silhouettes and wax fabrications," said Nicola Brown, director of womenswear at Barbour.
The Beauflower (£679) is an evolution of the Barbour Beaufort wax jacket and juxtaposes the androgynous silhouette with contrasting, patchwork waxed cottons and an inky rose bloom overprint. The Dhalia (£519) plays with proportion and features an exploded peplum waist and detachable tartan hood with an etched flower overprint. The Clover (£499) is a reversible swing jacket in dry wax cotton, the lining features the iconic Barbour tartan with a placed grass green rose that is overprinted. The Constance (£549) wax jacket combines a classic Erdem tailored silhouette with utilitarian details.
The Dhalia, Clover and Constance are offered in both sand and olive colourways, also available is a detachable hood with checked interior and etched floral overprint.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
In an extension to the capsule collection, the pair have collaborated on a Re-Loved initiative. 25 previously owned Beaufort jackets have been given new life, restored with an oversized cord collar and embellished with silver hardware eyelets, taking inspiration from the Erdem spring/summer 2024 runway show.
I guess a select few of us will finally get to have our high-fashion moment after all.
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
I tried pull ups for two weeks - and can't believe how challenging yet rewarding they were
Tough and daunting, sure, but also incredibly gratifying, once you master the technique.
By Katie Scott
-
Why are bosses so obsessed with offices?
More and more employees are being forced back to the office—here’s how they feel about it
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I’m taking my cold weather style cues from ‘90s-era Gwyneth and Brad
Boyfriends come and go, but a good cashmere knit is for life.
By Mischa Anouk Smith