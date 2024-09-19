Barbour have reunited with Alexa Chung to create the ultimate cool-girl rainy day wardrobe

I never thought a fashion collaboration could get me excited for the prospect of rainy days and fresh, chilly mornings however that’s exactly how I felt when I got a sneak peak of Alexa Chung’s latest edit with British heritage brand Barbour earlier this week.

The 27-piece collection, which dropped online today, feels like a love letter to practical yet stylish autumn dressing and I predict it’s going to be a huge hit for fans of both Barbour’s chicly British style and Alexa’s elevated outdoorsy aesthetic. Plus, if you’ve found yourself struggling to know what to wear on days when the weather takes a turn, that’s all about to change as this edit is about to solve all your stylish autumn dressing dilemmas.

(Image credit: Barbour)

If you’re wondering how, let me talk you through the collection: First up are the incredible quilted jackets which come in both short and longer lengths. These may just be the most perfect winter coats offering both cosiness, thanks to the plush quilting, and also ample style. While they take inspiration from eiderdown quilts of the 1950’s and 60’s, they aren’t just about comfort and can easily be dressed up for the office as well as worn everyday.

Then, for the more practical among us, you’ll also find Barbour’s signature waxed jackets with an Alexa approved twist in the form of contrasting collars as well as trench coats with chic checked lining.

(Image credit: Barbour)

Then onto my favourite pieces, the knitwear. As someone who feels much more comfortable getting dressed during the summer months, I often struggle to find knitwear I truly love, however the cardigans and jumpers in this edit are so good even I'm obsessed with them. Featuring both bright and pastel colour ways alongside vintage inspired cable knit weaves and nostalgic stripe prints, they’re pieces that are sure to make you eager for low temperatures just so you can pop them on.

Alongside clothing, you’ll also find accessories in Alexa’s edit in the form of easy-to-wear ankle boot style wellingtons and trend-led clogs. In coordinating shades to the rest of the collection they feel like the perfect finishing touch for achieving that chic outdoorsy vibe.

(Image credit: Barbour)

On the collection Alexa said, “I am so pleased to be exploring a new chapter with Barbour. Designing this collection was a total joy. My intention was to create something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying true to the brand’s epic heritage.” Well I’m pleased to say, she definitely achieved it. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

