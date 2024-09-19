Barbour have reunited with Alexa Chung to create the ultimate cool-girl rainy day wardrobe
Celebrity approved Shower-proof style
I never thought a fashion collaboration could get me excited for the prospect of rainy days and fresh, chilly mornings however that’s exactly how I felt when I got a sneak peak of Alexa Chung’s latest edit with British heritage brand Barbour earlier this week.
The 27-piece collection, which dropped online today, feels like a love letter to practical yet stylish autumn dressing and I predict it’s going to be a huge hit for fans of both Barbour’s chicly British style and Alexa’s elevated outdoorsy aesthetic. Plus, if you’ve found yourself struggling to know what to wear on days when the weather takes a turn, that’s all about to change as this edit is about to solve all your stylish autumn dressing dilemmas.
If you’re wondering how, let me talk you through the collection: First up are the incredible quilted jackets which come in both short and longer lengths. These may just be the most perfect winter coats offering both cosiness, thanks to the plush quilting, and also ample style. While they take inspiration from eiderdown quilts of the 1950’s and 60’s, they aren’t just about comfort and can easily be dressed up for the office as well as worn everyday.
Then, for the more practical among us, you’ll also find Barbour’s signature waxed jackets with an Alexa approved twist in the form of contrasting collars as well as trench coats with chic checked lining.
Then onto my favourite pieces, the knitwear. As someone who feels much more comfortable getting dressed during the summer months, I often struggle to find knitwear I truly love, however the cardigans and jumpers in this edit are so good even I'm obsessed with them. Featuring both bright and pastel colour ways alongside vintage inspired cable knit weaves and nostalgic stripe prints, they’re pieces that are sure to make you eager for low temperatures just so you can pop them on.
Alongside clothing, you’ll also find accessories in Alexa’s edit in the form of easy-to-wear ankle boot style wellingtons and trend-led clogs. In coordinating shades to the rest of the collection they feel like the perfect finishing touch for achieving that chic outdoorsy vibe.
On the collection Alexa said, “I am so pleased to be exploring a new chapter with Barbour. Designing this collection was a total joy. My intention was to create something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying true to the brand’s epic heritage.” Well I’m pleased to say, she definitely achieved it. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Barbour X The Alexa Edit
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
So, is Ben Affleck actually related to this Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star or not?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I can’t stop wearing this 00’s style top - its perfect for the in-between weather
Bare shoulders are back
By Jazzria Harris
-
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back - here’s what the MC UK Editors have in their baskets
Along with your need-to-knows about the sale.
By Valeza Bakolli