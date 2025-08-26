Unlike the rest of our accessories—a silk scarf, statement jewellery, even a gloriously over-the-top hat—bags, on the whole, must be as functional as they are fashionable. Unless, of course, you’re indulging in a novelty style (and even then, it had better fit your phone).
We’ve got bags that see us through work days, roomy enough to hold laptops, water bottles and an ambitious packed lunch. We’ve got raffia totes for the beach, designed to keep your essentials in while letting the sand out. Even our chicest evening clutches have to stretch to the non-negotiables: phone, keys, cards, lipstick. Which is why it pays to have a few practical bags on rotation—and none work harder than the classic crossbody: the ultimate hands-free hero.
If you don’t yet own one, allow us to introduce you. A crossbody bag eliminates the stomach-flipping panic of 'where’s my phone?', and the endless rummage for keys that somehow always migrate to the darkest corner of your tote. Worn across the body, it’s quite literally attached to you—meaning all your essentials are as well—and it's often small enough to make disorganisation impossible. Although, make no mistake, they're also particularly chic.
Just look at Loewe’s mini Puzzle bag or Chloé’s Marcie—both proof that the crossbody has earned its place in the luxury section. Or turn your attention to Dragon Diffusion, Polène and Jil Sander, who have each put their own stamp on the silhouette, while the high street continues to deliver plenty of covetable options too. In short: no style or shape is off limits.
Below, our curated edit of the best crossbody bags that make the case, and if you're struggling to part from your trusty tote, it may be time to reconsider which items inside are actually essential...
Shop The Best Crossbody Bags
LOEWE
Puzzle Edge Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe's Puzzle Edge Mini is one of the most famous crossbody bag styles available to buy, and you can never go wrong with classic black.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Pompom Double Jump Woven Leather Bucket Bag
To bring a bit of a boho feel into any look, incorporate a Dragon Diffusion bag in to your outfit—especially one with a bucket shape design.
ALAÏA
Le Click Small Nubuck Shoulder Bag
Alaïa may be most famous for its sculptural bag shapes—long handles, thing body, you know the one—but this chic crossbody is just as practical as it is polished, and it's available in three shades.
STAUD
Ria Crocheted Cotton Tote
Crochet bags may conjure up images of XL totes and towel-holding beach styles, but you may be surprised to learn they come in smaller crossbody's, too.
M&S Collection
Nylon Animal Print Crossbody Bag
Animal print accessories are a huge trend for Autumn/Winter 25 and this zebra style is sure to sell-out fast. With a removable crossbody strap, it can be worn in a number of ways.
Whistles
Khaki Sia Suede Curved Crossbody Bag
If you're tied to your trusty tote bag, consider a larger crossbody an easy entryway into the style. While this chic suede shape won't quite fit your gym shoes and a laptop it can hold an impressive amount of smaller essentials.
Polène
Neyu - Smooth Taupe
Polène bags have become a favourite amongst fashion fans and this sculptural leather crossbody style is a perfect example of why.
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Soft Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Suede Shoulder Bag
Of course, Isabel Marant has a number of crossbody bags in its collection. The throw on and go style effortlessly leans into the grunge glam/ boho aesthetic, even more so with a loud leopard print.
FERRAGAMO
Leather Shoulder Bag
Compartmented bags—or bags with lots of pockets—are on the rise thanks to both their chic shape and the fact it makes organisation even easier. Taking the design into crossbody bag form is Ferragamo's shoulder style, complete with contrasting leather.
Maje
Metallic Leather Miss M Mini Bag
The Maje Miss M Mini Bags are a real fan favourite. With striking tassels and a standout shade, this style is a go-to for any occasion.
VALENTINO
Nellcôte Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag
You've most likely seen the studded Valentino Garavani tote bag on the arm of many a chic woman, but did you know it came in a crossbody style? This shrunken down version is also proving plenty popular.
MANGO
Crossbody Bag With Flap
A classic crossbody bag needn't be fussy, and this Mango style proves exactly that. With a sleek shape and minimalist shade, consider it your go-to for both the office and evenings out.
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag
Butter yellow is one of the biggest shade trends of the year and it's also available in accessories form. This leather pouch clutch bag will add a pop of colour to any outfit.
& Other Stories
Interwoven Leather Crossbody Bag
Crossbody bags aren't always on the smaller side. Case in point: this interwoven khaki green style that can easily house a tablet, water bottle, wallet and more.
JIL SANDER
Tasseled Leather Shoulder Bag
More minimalist fashion fans are sure to be well acquainted with Jil Sander, so consider this sleek black leather style an everyday essential—made more exciting with these striking tassels.
ZARA
Pearlescent AppliquÉ Handbag
While, yes, crossbody bags have a reputation for being practical, they can also be incredibly pretty. This beaded style is a great go-to for evenings and holidays, and the longer strap only makes wearing it even easier (and more secure).
CHLOÉ
Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
Chloé's Marcie bag is a longterm fashion fan favourite thanks to its sculptural shape, smooth suede and easy to enter front flap. While the newer styles may get more attention, never underestimate a classic.
