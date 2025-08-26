Unlike the rest of our accessories—a silk scarf, statement jewellery, even a gloriously over-the-top hat—bags, on the whole, must be as functional as they are fashionable. Unless, of course, you’re indulging in a novelty style (and even then, it had better fit your phone).

We’ve got bags that see us through work days, roomy enough to hold laptops, water bottles and an ambitious packed lunch. We’ve got raffia totes for the beach, designed to keep your essentials in while letting the sand out. Even our chicest evening clutches have to stretch to the non-negotiables: phone, keys, cards, lipstick. Which is why it pays to have a few practical bags on rotation—and none work harder than the classic crossbody: the ultimate hands-free hero.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

If you don’t yet own one, allow us to introduce you. A crossbody bag eliminates the stomach-flipping panic of 'where’s my phone?', and the endless rummage for keys that somehow always migrate to the darkest corner of your tote. Worn across the body, it’s quite literally attached to you—meaning all your essentials are as well—and it's often small enough to make disorganisation impossible. Although, make no mistake, they're also particularly chic.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Just look at Loewe’s mini Puzzle bag or Chloé’s Marcie—both proof that the crossbody has earned its place in the luxury section. Or turn your attention to Dragon Diffusion, Polène and Jil Sander, who have each put their own stamp on the silhouette, while the high street continues to deliver plenty of covetable options too. In short: no style or shape is off limits.

Below, our curated edit of the best crossbody bags that make the case, and if you're struggling to part from your trusty tote, it may be time to reconsider which items inside are actually essential...