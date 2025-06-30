Festival Fashion Is Back — See The Best Dressed Celebrities At Glastonbury 2025

Anyone else got Glastonbury envy right now? No, not just me then. This weekend, saw what felt like most of the UK, flock to the Somerset countryside for a weekend of incredible musical performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and Raye.

Yet while the main stage was undoubtedly bringing it, as anyone who’s ever been to Glastonbury will know, it’s a weekend that’s about so much more than just great music. I may be biased, but I firmly believe that no event truly embraces the idea of festival fashion quite like Glastonbury, and for that reason, I always keep a ready eye out looking for the best-dressed guests in attendance.

And this year, they didn’t disappoint. From Daisy Edgar-Jones, who channelled her usual polished aesthetic into a refined take on festival fashion, to Lily James’ Barbour bomber jacket and shorts combo, this year’s looks felt like a breath of fresh air after Coachella’s, let’s call it more considered, aesthetic. A weekend of looks consisting of boho-inspired dresses, dad-fit denim and waxed jackets and waterproofs, all paired with boots and wellies for maximum wearability, Glastonbury 2025 delivered on what may be some of my favourite festival looks of all time.

Keep scrolling to see them for yourself — as well as shop some of the exact pieces for any other festivals you’ve got coming up.

The best outfits of Glastonbury 2025

1. Holly Willoughby’s Lace Two-Piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First up, we've got Holly Willoughby's cute lace mini dress, which surprisingly came from one of my favourite high street stores. Her Free People dress comprises of a mini slip dress topped with a tie detail cardigan. Finished with a wide-brimmed sun hat, crossbody bag, belt and boots, all in tan, she looked every bit the boho festival dream.

Free People Lenna Set £158 at Free People While Holly's white set is no longer available you can still get your hands on it in cream as well as chocolate brown, black, pink and mint.

2. Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Minimalist Midi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones was spotted in two outfits this weekend however this simple maxi dress and wellington boots combo is my personal favourite. Proving that any dress can be festival worthy with a few choice accessories, she's giving Glastonbury IT-girl Alexa Chung a run for her money when it comes to great festival style.

Anemos Gisele Bias-Cut Dress £510 at Anemos Daisy's simple white dress hugs the body offering both comfort and style. Hunter Original Chelsea Boots £90 at Hunter No festival outfit is complete without a great pair of wellies.

3. Alexa Chung's Printed Mini and Boots

A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung) A photo posted by on

Speaking of Alexa Chung, the Glastonbury regular opted for her usual cool yet considered approach to festival dressing. Sharing a shot from her camper van, she looked festi-ready in a white mini dress and knee-high boots alongside pal Nick Grimshaw.

Damson Madder Blondey Embroidered Cotton Mini Dress £85 at Harvey Nichols While I haven't tracked down Alexa's actual dress yet, this Damson Madder style is a close match. Celine Les Bottes Triomphe High Boots £1400 at Celine Finish with a pair of patent boots.

4. Lily James’ Bomber and Bralette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The heatwave was in full effect this weekend, so I applaud Lily's commitment to her jacket and shorts look. To keep things cool, the actress layered a coordinating bralette underneath and finished with short boots for both comfort and style.

Barbour Emlyn Quilted Bomber Jacket £179 at Barbour Barbour jackets are always a Glastonbury staple however this bomber style offers a twist on the trend. Barbour Elsden Shorts £59.95 at Barbour These will be a staple for all your summer plans. Barbour Wilton Chelsea Wellington Boot £59.95 at ASOS If you take one trend away from this Glastonbury weekend, make it wellington boots.

5. Lily Allen’s Waxed Jacket and Wellies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most head to Glastonbury expected mud and rain, this year things looked a little different. That didn't stop waterproofs still being a style staple however — just look to Lily who re-worked the piece sans bottoms.

6. Pixie Geldof's Dressed Down Denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie Geldof relied on simple separates for her Glastonbury festival look. Her classic Barbour jacket was layered over a white strapless top and blue straight leg jeans for an easy, effortless vibe.

7. Margot Robbie's Toughened Mini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie took to the stage for a Q&A with Luckychap Producers wearing a Miu Miu mini dress and biker boots and now I know what I'll be wearing to my next festival.

8. Clara Amfo's Crochet Moment

A post shared by Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) A photo posted by on

While many opted for more pared-back looks for this year's Glastonbury, Clara Amfo brought the drama in a bright crochet maxi dress. Of course, she finished the look with lace-up boots and a waterproof jacket for the ultimate Glastonbury uniform.