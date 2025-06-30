Festival Fashion Is Back — See The Best Dressed Celebrities At Glastonbury 2025

Plus, how to recreate their looks

Glastonbury Outfits 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anyone else got Glastonbury envy right now? No, not just me then. This weekend, saw what felt like most of the UK, flock to the Somerset countryside for a weekend of incredible musical performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and Raye.

Yet while the main stage was undoubtedly bringing it, as anyone who’s ever been to Glastonbury will know, it’s a weekend that’s about so much more than just great music. I may be biased, but I firmly believe that no event truly embraces the idea of festival fashion quite like Glastonbury, and for that reason, I always keep a ready eye out looking for the best-dressed guests in attendance.

And this year, they didn’t disappoint. From Daisy Edgar-Jones, who channelled her usual polished aesthetic into a refined take on festival fashion, to Lily James’ Barbour bomber jacket and shorts combo, this year’s looks felt like a breath of fresh air after Coachella’s, let’s call it more considered, aesthetic. A weekend of looks consisting of boho-inspired dresses, dad-fit denim and waxed jackets and waterproofs, all paired with boots and wellies for maximum wearability, Glastonbury 2025 delivered on what may be some of my favourite festival looks of all time.

Keep scrolling to see them for yourself — as well as shop some of the exact pieces for any other festivals you’ve got coming up.

The best outfits of Glastonbury 2025

1. Holly Willoughby’s Lace Two-Piece

Glastonbury Outfits 2025 Holly Willoughby

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First up, we've got Holly Willoughby's cute lace mini dress, which surprisingly came from one of my favourite high street stores. Her Free People dress comprises of a mini slip dress topped with a tie detail cardigan. Finished with a wide-brimmed sun hat, crossbody bag, belt and boots, all in tan, she looked every bit the boho festival dream.

Free People Lenna Set
Free People
Lenna Set

While Holly's white set is no longer available you can still get your hands on it in cream as well as chocolate brown, black, pink and mint.

2. Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Minimalist Midi

Glastonbury Outfits 2025 Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones was spotted in two outfits this weekend however this simple maxi dress and wellington boots combo is my personal favourite. Proving that any dress can be festival worthy with a few choice accessories, she's giving Glastonbury IT-girl Alexa Chung a run for her money when it comes to great festival style.

Anemos Gisele Bias-Cut Dress
Anemos
Gisele Bias-Cut Dress

Daisy's simple white dress hugs the body offering both comfort and style.

Hunter Women's original chelsea boots
Hunter
Original Chelsea Boots

No festival outfit is complete without a great pair of wellies.

3. Alexa Chung's Printed Mini and Boots

Speaking of Alexa Chung, the Glastonbury regular opted for her usual cool yet considered approach to festival dressing. Sharing a shot from her camper van, she looked festi-ready in a white mini dress and knee-high boots alongside pal Nick Grimshaw.

Damson Madder Blondey embroidered cotton mini dress
Damson Madder
Blondey Embroidered Cotton Mini Dress

While I haven't tracked down Alexa's actual dress yet, this Damson Madder style is a close match.

Celine Le Bottes Triomphe High Boots
Celine
Les Bottes Triomphe High Boots

Finish with a pair of patent boots.

4. Lily James’ Bomber and Bralette

Glastonbury Outfits 2025 Lily James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The heatwave was in full effect this weekend, so I applaud Lily's commitment to her jacket and shorts look. To keep things cool, the actress layered a coordinating bralette underneath and finished with short boots for both comfort and style.

Barbour Emlyn Quilted Bomber Jacket
Barbour
Emlyn Quilted Bomber Jacket

Barbour jackets are always a Glastonbury staple however this bomber style offers a twist on the trend.

Barbour Elsden Shorts
Barbour
Elsden Shorts

These will be a staple for all your summer plans.

Barbour Wilton Chelsea wellington boot
Barbour
Wilton Chelsea Wellington Boot

If you take one trend away from this Glastonbury weekend, make it wellington boots.

5. Lily Allen’s Waxed Jacket and Wellies

Glastonbury Outfits 2025 Lily Allen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most head to Glastonbury expected mud and rain, this year things looked a little different. That didn't stop waterproofs still being a style staple however — just look to Lily who re-worked the piece sans bottoms.

Barbour Classic Bedale® Waxed Jacket
Barbour
Classic Bedale® Waxed Jacket

Opt for a few sizes up for an oversized fit like Lily.

Barbour Bede Wellington Boots
Barbour
Bede Wellington Boots

When it comes to wellington boots, all heights are allowed.

6. Pixie Geldof's Dressed Down Denim

Glastonbury Outfits 2025 Pixie Geldof

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie Geldof relied on simple separates for her Glastonbury festival look. Her classic Barbour jacket was layered over a white strapless top and blue straight leg jeans for an easy, effortless vibe.

Barbour Beaufort® Waxed Jacket
Barbour
Beaufort® Waxed Jacket

Proof a waxed jacket goes will everything.

Pilcro The Sunny Strapless Tube Top
Pilcro
The Sunny Strapless Tube Top

Channel Pixie's cool girl style.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Wear belted like Pixie.

7. Margot Robbie's Toughened Mini

Glastonbury Outfits 2025 Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie took to the stage for a Q&A with Luckychap Producers wearing a Miu Miu mini dress and biker boots and now I know what I'll be wearing to my next festival.

Miu Miu Stretch jersey midi-dress
Miu Miu
Stretch jersey midi-dress

Margot's dress felt both understated yet luxe.

Miu Miu Nappa leather Pocket bag
Miu Miu
Nappa leather Pocket bag

The lived-in finish feels perfect for festivals.

Acne Studios Square-Toe Leather Boots
Acne
Studios Square-Toe Leather Boots

And her Acne boots completed the look perfectly.

8. Clara Amfo's Crochet Moment

While many opted for more pared-back looks for this year's Glastonbury, Clara Amfo brought the drama in a bright crochet maxi dress. Of course, she finished the look with lace-up boots and a waterproof jacket for the ultimate Glastonbury uniform.

Simkhai Sonia knitted midi dress
Simkhai
Sonia Knitted Midi Dress

Re-work with sandals in your holiday wardrobe.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.