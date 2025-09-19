As the Weather Turns, the Parka Becomes a Style Hero Once Again

It was fun while it lasted but with summer firmly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to face the music. The rainy season is drawing closer, with today’s forecast a classic mix of sun and showers that mean you’re never quite sure if you should be with or without a brolly (tip: with, always with).

Dior AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The upshot is that it’s undoubtedly time for parka season - and this Autumn, the humble jacket has never been more on trend. The Oasis reunion might have revived its fortunes over the summer, but the catwalks earlier this year had already endorsed the festival-circuit staple. At Simone Rocha, the khaki parka was given a faux-fur collar to up the warmth-factor (not to mention make it more glam than grunge). Over at Dior, meanwhile, a shorter navy version was paired with criss-cross wader boots that wouldn’t cut the mustard on a countryside walk but would definitely make an impression back in the city.

Anne Hathaway on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It also got the call-up on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Last month, Anne Hathaway’s character was spotted behind-the-scenes wearing a classic khaki parka with a black strappy top, high-waisted jeans and a leather belt, proving that it’s not a cover-up that’s solely for Glasto.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend a fortune on a parka if you don’t already have one hanging in your wardrobe. John Lewis’s hooded parka , available in either black or khaki, is already popular with customers. It’s a straight-up-and-down style that is practical but quietly polished, meaning you can pair it with loafers or wellies, depending on what terrain your day has in store. Zara’s fluid bomber jacket , as you might have clocked from its name, isn’t technically a parka, but it borrows from its aesthetic, with drawstring toggles around the collar and waist that mean it can hug the body closely in colder weather.

St Agni’s version , meanwhile, doesn’t have a hood but it does have a funnel-neck collar that has been cropping up on all of this season’s best jackets. Moncler’s cream style is also quiet luxury personified. They’re both examples of the new-gen parka that’s more than smart enough to blend seamlessly into your office wardrobe, whether you pair it with tailored work trousers, elongated capri pants or this season’s trending knee-length skirt.

Damson Madder's Liu Raincoat is a checked parka that's only available to pre-order at the moment but will be on all the girlies come November. At the brand's presentation in New York, Gabrielle Richardson wore it to play chess while sporting a tomato red skirt and matching hair bow, proving the parka can be girlish despite gloomy skies.

And for downtime, which is really the parka's true metier, Rita Montezuma took hers in a preppy direction with a striped tee, chinos, suede trainers and periwinkle socks. The next time it rains, you know what to do.

