Inside Our Fragrance Wardrobes: The Marie Claire Editors’ Most-Loved Christmas Scents

As we inch closer and closer to Christmas Day, there’s one thing that can transport us into holiday mode faster than the first time you hear Mariah Carey sing, “It’s tiiiime”—and that’s scent. From freshly cut pine to sumptuous florals warmed with spice, the right fragrance can spark nostalgia, set the mood and make even the dankest December day feel completely magical.

We asked the Marie Claire UK editors to share the Christmas candles and perfumes they genuinely adore—the ones they burn, spritz and gift year after year, and that never fail to put them in a festive mindset. So whether you’re still searching for that spark of Christmas spirit or looking to elevate your fragrance wardrobe this winter, consider this your insider guide to the scents worth celebrating.

Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief

Meadow Farm Smoked Honey & Orange Candle £25 at Meadow Farm Lifestyle The Meadow Farm Smoked Honey & Orange candle is my Christmas go-to. I absolutely love the smell of bergamot and orange during the holidays, and this blend gets it just right. The brand itself is another reason I adore it—everything is handmade by a one-woman operation in Yorkshire. It feels good to support a small business while filling the room with something so beautifully festive.

Sunil Makan, Editor

Chanel 1957 Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum £240 at Chanel It’s got to be Chanel 1957. It’s powdery, musky, and beautifully effervescent—it somehow captures the magic of twinkling Christmas-tree lights, but also the soft fizz and sparkle of a glass of champagne. It’s pure festive elegance.

Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau De Parfum £290 at Space NK For me, nothing feels more festive than Portrait of a Lady by Frédéric Malle. It’s the fragrance equivalent of an evening gown — a sumptuous amber rose wrapped in frankincense and sandalwood. I reserve it for truly special occasions, especially in winter, because it’s such an enveloping, opulent scent. Now, whenever I smell it, it’s Christmas.

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

Jo Loves Christmas Trees Candle £55 at Jo Loves The Jo Loves Christmas Trees candle is pure nostalgia for me. Growing up, I used to play with my sister in a garden full of pine trees, and this scent brings that memory straight back. I love the notes of amber and the slight smokiness running through it. Ultimately, it’s a very, very lovely Christmas fragrance.

Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

L'Objet Blindfold Eau De Parfum £200 at Harrods It’s Blindfold by L’Objet. It’s a beautifully musky scent with a touch of tonka bean that adds just the right amount of sweetness. The combination gives me instant Christmas vibes.

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

The White Company Winter Mercury Bauble Candle £60 at The White Company For me, Christmas really begins when the festive scents come out—and every year, that means at least one candle from The White Company’s Winter range. It’s cinnamon, clove, orange… the most traditional Christmas fragrance you can imagine. They also release the most beautiful vessels each season, like this limited edition mercury glass bauble.

Maggie Joyner, Junior Social Media Editor

Tom Ford Private Blend Jasmin Rouge Eau De Parfum £222 at Selfridges Back home in Australia, the holiday season is all about summer vibes. I always know Christmas is approaching when the jasmine trees start to blossom, and Tom Ford’s Jasmine Rouge captures that moment perfectly. Its rich, floral warmth instantly transports me home—it’s my personal marker that the festive season has officially begun.

Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum £88.90 at Boots I’m not really a festive-scent kind of girl, so I always come back to my signature scent, La Vie Est Belle. I’ve worn it for the past 10 years, and every Christmas it becomes my go-to gift. So, if anyone’s paying attention—this is what I like. Consider this my Secret Santa hint, for anyone reading.

Ally Head, Senior Health & Sustainability Editor

August & Piers Claus Candle £69 at August & Piers The moment this landed in the office, I practically sprinted upstairs, asking, “Can everyone smell this?” It’s that gorgeous. Think fresh pine—the kind that instantly transports you to the moment you walk through the door and see the Christmas tree for the first time. It’s incredibly comforting, with a subtle cinnamon undertone that adds a gentle warmth. Honestly, it might be the best Christmas candle I’ve ever smelled.