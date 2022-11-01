Ganni x Barbour just launched every cool girl's dream autumn collab

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of contemporary Scandi brand (opens in new tab) Ganni or UK heritage label (opens in new tab) Barbour, then we have some good news: the two have just launched a collaboration.

Fusing Ganni's signature cool and Barbour's timeless practicality, the collaboration consists of jackets, coats, hats and a skirt all made from certified organic waxed cotton and certified recycled polyamide.

The collab has been created in two parts. Firstly, there is the ready-to-wear collection which consists of 9 timeless pieces, each stamped with the brands' instantly-recognisable logos.

And secondly, there is the Re-loved collection, which has seen pre-loved Barbour jackets reworked and upcycled through Ganni's imaginative lens. Think statement collars, embroidery, patch pockets and other fun details.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ganni x Barbour)

“Extending the life of our garments has been at the heart of our business for over 100 years," explained Barbour's Group Marketing Director & MD USA, Paul Wilkinson. "It’s been exciting to work with GANNI as we both share similar brand values."

Barbour offers a Wax For Life programme, which allows customers to send in their beloved jackets to be repaired and re-waxed, in order to maintain the longevity of the garment. If a customer brings in their old Barbour jacket at the end of its lifespan, the label also offers a voucher which can go toward the purchase of a new one.

Ganni has a similarly conscious, environmental ethos. The brand is not only B Corp certified (opens in new tab), but it has also cultivated a peer-to-peer resale platform where customers are encouraged to buy and sell pre-loved Ganni. Not to mention, the brand also has a rental initiative (opens in new tab) for those wanting to refresh their wardrobes without buying anything new.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ganni x Barbour)

"We share a deep commitment to responsibility, which made this collaboration even more meaningful," explained Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup. "We created something super playful and full of contrast that still stays true to both brands’ DNA." Keep scrolling to shop the Ganni x Barbour collection now.

