Ganni x Barbour just launched every cool girl's dream autumn collab
Rainy weather, we're ready for you.
If you're a fan of contemporary Scandi brand (opens in new tab) Ganni or UK heritage label (opens in new tab) Barbour, then we have some good news: the two have just launched a collaboration.
Fusing Ganni's signature cool and Barbour's timeless practicality, the collaboration consists of jackets, coats, hats and a skirt all made from certified organic waxed cotton and certified recycled polyamide.
The collab has been created in two parts. Firstly, there is the ready-to-wear collection which consists of 9 timeless pieces, each stamped with the brands' instantly-recognisable logos.
And secondly, there is the Re-loved collection, which has seen pre-loved Barbour jackets reworked and upcycled through Ganni's imaginative lens. Think statement collars, embroidery, patch pockets and other fun details.
“Extending the life of our garments has been at the heart of our business for over 100 years," explained Barbour's Group Marketing Director & MD USA, Paul Wilkinson. "It’s been exciting to work with GANNI as we both share similar brand values."
Barbour offers a Wax For Life programme, which allows customers to send in their beloved jackets to be repaired and re-waxed, in order to maintain the longevity of the garment. If a customer brings in their old Barbour jacket at the end of its lifespan, the label also offers a voucher which can go toward the purchase of a new one.
Ganni has a similarly conscious, environmental ethos. The brand is not only B Corp certified (opens in new tab), but it has also cultivated a peer-to-peer resale platform where customers are encouraged to buy and sell pre-loved Ganni. Not to mention, the brand also has a rental initiative (opens in new tab) for those wanting to refresh their wardrobes without buying anything new.
"We share a deep commitment to responsibility, which made this collaboration even more meaningful," explained Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup. "We created something super playful and full of contrast that still stays true to both brands’ DNA." Keep scrolling to shop the Ganni x Barbour collection now.
Shop Ganni x Barbour ready-to-wear:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
By Imarn Ayton
By Ally Head
By Ally Head