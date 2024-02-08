On the hunt for a new work bag? These laptop-friendly styles are both practical and oh-so chic

Your work bag is the hardest working piece of your bag collection—so, it's important to pick the right one.

If you split your time between working from home and working in the office, they’ll have to be able to carry your laptop, charger, travel mug and a host of other office-related paraphernalia. In short: whether you use a small Windows laptop or a large 15-inch MacBook, a tiny shoulder bag simply won’t cut it.

Chic laptop bags are surprisingly hard to come by. Lucky though, as a shopping editor, I browse through a healthy slew of bags online daily, so I’ve become accustomed to recognising the most high-quality and genuinely useful styles. I’ve also enlisted the help of my fellow Marie Claire UK editors to share their favourite work bags—because, scattered amongst the desks, they make a pretty attractive bunch.

Of course, if you were dead set on wearing your favourite new crossbody bag to the office, you could always double up if you wanted to—your work bag has to match your winter coat, smart jeans and on-trend knitwear after all. That’s why we’ve included a selection of chic tote bags for added practicality and maximum comfort.

Without further ado, read on for our carefully curated selection of shoulder bags, totes and backpacks that are the perfect balance of chic and practical. Happy shopping!

Team Marie Claire's top work bag picks

(Image credit: Mango)

1. Mango Shopper Bag With Buckle Best affordable work bag Specifications Composition: 100% polyurethane Lining: 100% polyester Today's Best Deals £49.99 at Mango Reasons to buy + Large capacity + Looks more expensive than it is Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have a zip fastening

"I own this shopper bag in cream and get compliments on it all. The. Time. It goes with everything thanks to the sleek, simple design, has a huge capacity and the stiff faux leather doesn’t lose its shape, no matter how many items you pack in there.

Its only slight letdown is that it doesn’t have a zip fastening, which makes covering your possessions in the rain a bit of a pain, but I’m willing to overlook this for its large capacity and chic design. If you're after an affordable, luxe-looking bag that'll fit your laptop, lunch, gym clothes and more, look no further.” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Farfetch)

2. JW Anderson Belt Embroidered Logo Tote Bag Best luxury work bag Specifications Composition: 90% Recycled Polyester, 10% Calf Leather Lining: Recycled Polyester Today's Best Deals £375 at Farfetch Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Chic design Reasons to avoid - Black fabric could bobble over time

"I have long been on the hunt for the perfect work bag that fits my annoyingly large 15inch laptop. While I still haven't found the perfect tote, this one is easily the best I have found. It fits my laptop and then some—seriously, I can get every possession I own into this magic vessel. It sits comfortably on the shoulder, doesn't have awkwardly-short or long straps—it's the Goldilocks work tote. Plus, it's really very chic.

My only gripes? First, there's no secure fastening (just some leather ties which don't do a whole lot) and secondly, the plain black shows every bobble and bit of fluff. I'm constantly debobbling and running a lint roller over it. I have friends that have the other colours and it isn't so much of a problem for them, so I plan to invest in the grey one next." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Stolt)

3. Stolt Alpha Commuter Set Best running backpack Specifications Composition: 50% Recycled Polyester, 50% Nylon Today's Best Deals £198 at Stolt Reasons to buy + Great for running commutes + It has loads of pockets and sections to separate your items Reasons to avoid - More of a simple design

"I've been testing this Stolt running backpack for around three months now and really feel it's changed the game for my run commutes. Admittedly, it's not as pretty as a JW Anderson tote, but it is one of the prettiest running backpacks out there, seamlessly transitioning from a practical running bag to something that you can use day to day, too.

I love the compartments and that it feels light on my back whatever I shove in it - plus, the size is actually handy for making sure you don't overpack and then overload your muscles while you run. Other key details: the waist straps that secure the pack while you run cleverly tuck away for day use, there's a neat garment box for crease free clothes, plus it even includes an antimicrobial laundry section for your sweats. Yep—it's pretty great." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Longchamp)

4. Longchamp Le Pliage Green L Tote Bag Best timeless work bag Specifications Composition: Recycled Polyamide Canvas, Leather Lining: Recycled Polyamide Canvas with Inner Coating Today's Best Deals £115 at Longchamp Reasons to buy + Timeless design + Robust - it will stand the test of time + Folds up when not in use Reasons to avoid - A few of the colours are currently sold out

"I love my trusty Longchamp bag for work (and weekends away) I've had it for 5 years and it has never failed me. It is still as sturdy, the leather hasn't frayed and doesn't have any marks. A few must have things for me when it comes to work bags are; a large enough handle that it isn't constantly falling down your arm, an inside pocket for essentials—and most importantly—a zip-up closure! This Longchamp bag does it all plus looks super chic!" - Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

(Image credit: Selfridges)

5. HAY Candy Stripe Shopping Bag Best work tote bag Specifications Composition: 80% Recycled Plastic, 20% Plastic Today's Best Deals £8 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Lightweight and waterproof Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have any pockets

"When it comes to laptop-friendly bags, I am always a fan of totes. As a meal prep girlie I tend to favour a waterproof tote bag as it is easy to clean in case of any emergency leaks, and this Hay shopping bag is the perfect material for a quick wet cloth swipe. This bag offers a Scandi-approved chic design that is the perfect size for my 16 inch laptop and beyond." - Sofia Piza, Producer

(Image credit: H&M)

6. H&M Move Gym Bag Best affordable backpack Specifications Composition: 100% Polyester Today's Best Deals £14.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Affordable + Large Capacity Reasons to avoid - Quite a simple design

"This unassuming bag, from the new H&M Move collection, has turned out to be just the thing for lugging my laptop around town (even though technically, it's meant for a gym kit). You can carry it as a backpack or as a tote bag, which is super handy." - Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

(Image credit: Coach)

7. Coach Lori Shoulder Bag Best medium work bag Specifications Composition: Grained Leather Lining: Suede Today's Best Deals £319 at Coach Reasons to buy + Zip fastening and separate sections + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - Won't fit larger laptop sizes

"I'll be 100% honest with you here: this isn't the exact coach bag I own and use pretty much every day. I bought my signature Coach shoulder bag for $40 in a New York thrift shop and it was the best pre-loved purchase I ever made. What this leather alternative lacks in serendipity however, it makes up for in chic design and practicality.

It has the same classic Coach shoulder bag shape as my beloved original (including the handy sections and zip fastening), and the medium size makes it perfect for smaller laptops and weekend errands alike—it's probably the most versatile bag I've seen." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Vestiaire Collective)

8. Louis Vuitton Palm Springs Leather Backpack Best pre-loved designer work bag Specifications Composition: 100% Leather Lining: 100% Leather Today's Best Deals £1,193.71 at Vestiaire Collective Reasons to buy + Chic design + Pre-loved piece Reasons to avoid - Only fits the smallest of laptops

"I justified buying this Louis Vuitton backpack because it accommodates my MacBook Air...snugly, but still. For a more affordable option, I'd check pre-loved options on Vestiaire—that's where I bought mine a few years ago." - Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

(Image credit: Troubadour)

9. Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 Best waterproof backpack Specifications Composition: Recycled Polyester, Vegan Leather Trim Lining: Recycled Polyester Today's Best Deals £245 at Troubadour Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Great for travelling + Loads of pockets Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

"This is the best backpack I’ve ever owned. I’d always been hesitant to wear a backpack to work as I find them incredibly difficult to style, and while shoulder bags are still my go-to a lot of the time, this is the chicest style I’ve seen.

It fits a surprising amount considering its slim silhouette, has loads of pockets and is fully waterproof—right down to the zip! I’m obsessed." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

10. Uniqlo Two-Way Utility Bag Best tote/ backpack hybrid Specifications Composition: 100% Polyamide Lining: 100% Polyester Today's Best Deals £29.90 at Uniqlo Reasons to buy + Super versatile + Affordable + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Only comes in two colours

"Having days when I can work from home has completely changed my life. Not only does it make childcare arrangements less stressful, but I am able to keep on top of my washing. And as anyone in their mid-30s can attest to: nothing is better than having an efficient clothes wash schedule. But the downside is lugging my laptop to the office and back daily is causing havoc to my back.

I had been on the lookout for a chic black rucksack that could double up as a tote/shoulder bag for over a year. The challenge is, whilst rucksacks are sensible they do not go with everything. I got Uniqlo's super affordable Two Way Utility Bag for Christmas and it's brilliant. I love that it has a separate pocket for my laptop—crucially away from my water bottle—it's rigid enough to be supportive and the adjustable handles on top work really well on the shoulder. So there's no risk of ruining a carefully curated outfit." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor