Why Bridgerton Season Four Episode One Is Coming Much Sooner Than Expected

Bridgerton season four is officially in sight, with the Netflix show's highly-anticipated next instalment set for release later this month.

The fourth season will be an adaptation of An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.

Not to mention, its returning all-star supporting cast, featuring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dyvenor, Hannah Dodd and Golda Rosheuvel, to name a few.

And from the first look images and new season four actors to potential royal cameos and original castings, the Netflix Regency drama has been making non-stop headlines.

It was the release date that got the world talking this week, with Bridgerton season four set to arrive on Netflix in two parts. The first, premiering on Thursday 29 January 2026, and the second airing a month later, on Thursday 26 February 2026.

However, despite these fixed dates, it has now been announced that the first episode from season four will be coming much sooner than expected for a handful of fans, with some viewers able to watch it two weeks ahead of its global release.

This, it has been confirmed, is thanks to a livestream screening event hosted by Netflix, which will give viewers early access to episode one on Wednesday 14 January at 11pm GMT.

The special event will be open to registered fans, with registration and RSVPs by Tuesday 13 January needed to secure a virtual seat at the screening.

And with promises of games, giveaways, red carpet interviews and a surprise performance that is teased to be "the talk of the ton", news of the premiere screening has unsurprisingly gone viral.

"Make haste for Tudum’s Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere Masquerade," show creators posted to the official Bridgerton Instagram page. "You will be able to watch Episode 1 of Season 4 before it comes out, get insider access to the red carpet in Paris, and much more. RSVP by 9:30 p.m. PT on Jan. 13 and 12:30 am. ET / 6:30 a.m. CET on Jan. 14 for your seat."

Visit Tudum.co.uk for more information about the Bridgerton season four Premiere Masquerade.

And for those who won't be attending, Bridgerton season four will land on Netflix in two instalments. Part one will air on Thursday 29 January 2026, and part two will follow on the following month, released on Thursday 26 February 2026.