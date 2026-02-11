The Key "Wuthering Heights" Details You Need To Know Before Its Release

If your social feeds are anything like ours, you probably can’t avoid the "Wuthering Heights" hype taking over the internet right now. From Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s gushy IRL bond to the press tour corsets dividing opinion, there’s a whole lot of chatter about Emerald Fennell’s latest creation that’s got us raring to get to the cinema this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about "Wuthering Heights" - including the release date, plot, cast, filming locations, and whether it really is an adaptation of the popular Emily Brontë book.

When is "Wuthering Heights" out in cinemas?

"Wuthering Heights" premieres worldwide on Friday 13th February 2026. Packed full of yearning, steaminess, and romance, the sultry period drama is set to be the perfect watch for Valentine’s Day weekend.

"Wuthering Heights" main cast and characters

As if a Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi combination wasn’t enough, the casting for Emerald Fennell’s "Wuthering Heights" has been a huge talking point ahead of its release. The film is boasting some serious talent, from Adolescence star and Golden Globe winner, Owen Cooper, to Jacob’s haunting on-screen sister in Saltburn, Alison Oliver. Margot even revealed a juicy nugget of info about the original casting plans for the film.

Here’s the main cast list:

Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw

Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton

Hong Chau as Nelly Dean

Ewan Mitchell as Hindley Earnshaw

Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton

Martin Clunes as Mr Earnshaw

Owen Cooper as Young Heathcliff

Charlotte Mellington as Young Catherine

(Image credit: David Jon/Getty Images to Warner Bros. Pictures)

What is the plot of the "Wuthering Heights" movie?

"Wuthering Heights", starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, tells the passionate and intense love story of Catherine (Cathy) Earnshaw and Heathcliff - an orphan who was taken in by Catherine’s wealthy family when the two were young.

Based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, the film sees the obsessive and forbidden bond between Catherine and Heathcliff blossom - but things become bitter and vengeful when Catherine marries wealthy Edgar Linton. A scorned and jealous Heathcliff is left heartbroken - and goes on to seek some pretty nasty revenge against Cathy and Edgar’s families.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why is the Wuthering Heights title in quotation marks?

While "Wuthering Heights" is, of course, based on Emily Brontë’s iconic novel and tells the powerful love story of Catherine and Heathcliff, director Emerald Fennell says the movie isn’t actually a direct adaptation of the book. This is why the film’s title is in quotation marks. Emerald explains that her iteration of "Wuthering Heights" isn’t an exact retelling of the book, rather a 'version' of it, and has been spiced up by a hefty dose of her own imagining of the story.

"The thing for me is that you can’t adapt a book as dense and complicated and difficult as this book. I can’t say I’m making Wuthering Heights. It’s not possible," she told Fandango. "What I can say is I’m making a version of it. There’s a version that I remembered reading that isn’t quite real. And there’s a version that I wanted stuff to happen that never happened. So it is Wuthering Heights and it isn’t. But really, I’d say that any adaptation of a novel, especially a novel like this, should have quotation marks around it."

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who sings the "Wuthering Heights" soundtrack?

The official "Wuthering Heights" soundtrack is sung by Charli xcx, whose new album of the same name is set to be released on February 13th 2026 to coincide with the film’s launch.

Charli’s viral track, Everything Is Romantic, which featured on her 2024 album Brat, was used in the official "Wuthering Heights" teaser, released in September 2025. This provided an early hint at the unexpected tie between her new album and the film. Margot plus Jacob plus Charli is a combo we’re so here for.

Where was "Wuthering Heights" filmed?

Set in the Yorkshire moors like the Emily Brontë novel, Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" was filmed in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The likes of Arkengarthdale, Swaledale and the village of Low Row make appearances in the film, and cast members stayed at the Simonstone Hall hotel in Hawes during production.

Is Wuthering Heights a real place?

No, Wuthering Heights is not a real place. However, the iconic fictional location from Emily Brontë’s novel is inspired by remote villages in the Yorkshire countryside, where it’s set.

Watch the "Wuthering Heights" trailer

The official full-length trailer for "Wuthering Heights" was released in November 2025, following a raunchy teaser clip shared back in September. You can watch the official trailer below.

"Wuthering Heights" | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On