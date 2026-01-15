Bridgerton season 4 is almost on our screens. And, while we’re counting down the days to see what the next chapter has in store, we’re turning our attention to the premiere, where fans can watch the first episode before anyone else, and where some of our favourite Bridgerton faces are stepping back into the spotlight.

It’s been more than a year since Bridgerton last hit our screens, but speculation has never waned. From Nicola Coughlan setting the record straight on fan theories to hints that the new season may take the story in a new direction, anticipation for the return of the Netflix hit series is understandably high.

Tonight marks the Season 4 Masquerade Premiere, and the first Bridgerton premiere for Katie Leung, the iconic Harry Potter star who joins the cast for the new series. Ahead of the event, we got ready with Victor Alli and Masali Baduza as they prepped for the night.

Then came the red carpet. And the cast delivered. From dramatic silhouettes to jewel-toned glamour, the Bridgerton cast served exactly the fashion fantasy we’ve been craving while we wait for the new season to land. Scroll on for all the best looks from the Bridgerton season four premiere.

Victor Alli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Alli wearing bespoke Mithridate by Daniel Fletcher, styled by Sarah Rose Harrison.

Yerin Ha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yerin Ha in Prada.

Hannah Dodd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Dodd in Giambattista Valli.

Masali Baduza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masali Baduza wearing Dice Kayek dress, Malone Souliers heels and Chaumet jewellery styled by Donna Wallace.

Florence Hunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Godwin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia Jessie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adjoa Andoh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Leung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Gemmell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shini Muthukrishnan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabella Wei