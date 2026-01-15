All The Best Looks From the Bridgerton Masquerade Premiere Red Carpet

Ahead of season 4, the Bridgerton Paris premiere delivered a series of standout looks on the red carpet.

Dionne Brighton's avatar
By
published
in Features
Bridgerton cast at the Bridgerton premiere in Paris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Bridgerton season 4 is almost on our screens. And, while we’re counting down the days to see what the next chapter has in store, we’re turning our attention to the premiere, where fans can watch the first episode before anyone else, and where some of our favourite Bridgerton faces are stepping back into the spotlight.

It’s been more than a year since Bridgerton last hit our screens, but speculation has never waned. From Nicola Coughlan setting the record straight on fan theories to hints that the new season may take the story in a new direction, anticipation for the return of the Netflix hit series is understandably high.

Tonight marks the Season 4 Masquerade Premiere, and the first Bridgerton premiere for Katie Leung, the iconic Harry Potter star who joins the cast for the new series. Ahead of the event, we got ready with Victor Alli and Masali Baduza as they prepped for the night.

Then came the red carpet. And the cast delivered. From dramatic silhouettes to jewel-toned glamour, the Bridgerton cast served exactly the fashion fantasy we’ve been craving while we wait for the new season to land. Scroll on for all the best looks from the Bridgerton season four premiere.

Victor Alli

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Alli wearing bespoke Mithridate by Daniel Fletcher, styled by Sarah Rose Harrison.

Yerin Ha

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yerin Ha in Prada.

Hannah Dodd

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Dodd in Giambattista Valli.

Masali Baduza

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masali Baduza wearing Dice Kayek dress, Malone Souliers heels and Chaumet jewellery styled by Donna Wallace.

Florence Hunt

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Godwin

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia Jessie

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adjoa Andoh

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Leung

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Gemmell

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shini Muthukrishnan

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabella Wei

Bridgerton premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dionne Brighton
Dionne Brighton
Social Media Editor

Dionne Brighton is the Social Media Editor at Marie Claire UK. After writing about everything from nail trends to celebrity style moments for Marie Claire UK, Glamour UK and Woman & Home, she now leads the brand’s social strategy. Her work transforming Marie Claire UK’s social platforms earned her a BSME Talent Award nomination.