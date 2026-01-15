All The Best Looks From the Bridgerton Masquerade Premiere Red Carpet
Ahead of season 4, the Bridgerton Paris premiere delivered a series of standout looks on the red carpet.
Bridgerton season 4 is almost on our screens. And, while we’re counting down the days to see what the next chapter has in store, we’re turning our attention to the premiere, where fans can watch the first episode before anyone else, and where some of our favourite Bridgerton faces are stepping back into the spotlight.
It’s been more than a year since Bridgerton last hit our screens, but speculation has never waned. From Nicola Coughlan setting the record straight on fan theories to hints that the new season may take the story in a new direction, anticipation for the return of the Netflix hit series is understandably high.
Tonight marks the Season 4 Masquerade Premiere, and the first Bridgerton premiere for Katie Leung, the iconic Harry Potter star who joins the cast for the new series. Ahead of the event, we got ready with Victor Alli and Masali Baduza as they prepped for the night.
Then came the red carpet. And the cast delivered. From dramatic silhouettes to jewel-toned glamour, the Bridgerton cast served exactly the fashion fantasy we’ve been craving while we wait for the new season to land. Scroll on for all the best looks from the Bridgerton season four premiere.
Victor Alli
Victor Alli wearing bespoke Mithridate by Daniel Fletcher, styled by Sarah Rose Harrison.
Yerin Ha
Yerin Ha in Prada.
Hannah Dodd
Hannah Dodd in Giambattista Valli.
Masali Baduza
Masali Baduza wearing Dice Kayek dress, Malone Souliers heels and Chaumet jewellery styled by Donna Wallace.
Florence Hunt
Hannah Godwin
Claudia Jessie
Adjoa Andoh
Katie Leung
Ruth Gemmell
Shini Muthukrishnan
Isabella Wei
