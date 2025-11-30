Will Jonathan Bailey Be Returning for Bridgerton Season Four?

Bridgerton season four is officially months away, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in 2026.

The fourth season adapts An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel from Julia Quinn's collection, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.

And from the first look images to new castings, the Netflix Regency drama has been making headlines.

It was the returning cast members that got the world talking this week, with online interest growing around whether Jonathan Bailey would be returning to the popular series.

Bailey, 37, has starred as Lord Anthony Bridgerton since the show's first season. However, given his 2025 calendar, with the actor also filming Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World Rebirth, there were concerns that he might be absent from season four due to scheduling conflicts.

Added to this is the fact that Bailey is taking a temporary step back from acting to focus on activism, confirming the news in a recent interview with British GQ.

"I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind blowing," Bailey explained to the publication earlier this year. "But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund."

Bailey founded the UK-based charity in June 2024, supporting LGBTQ+ non profit organisations through creative collaborations.

Thankfully, it has been announced that despite Bailey's commitments, he will in fact be returning for Bridgerton season four.

And confirming the news himself on Good Morning America, the actor added: "Being the elder brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters."

Bailey has even opened up about what to expect from the next instalment, describing the first episode as "phenomenal" during his appearance at the 2025 TIME100 Next gala.

"I’ve seen the first episode, and it’s phenomenal. It’s really, really good," Bailey explained on the red carpet to TIME editor Olivia-Anne Cleary, via Swooon Magazine.

"There’s one shot that happens quite early on in the episode that will blow the fans’ minds," he continued. "It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household," he added, before stating: "Oh no, I've just said too much."

Bridgerton season four is set for release in two parts. The first will premiere on 29 January 2026, and the second will air a month later, on 26 February 2026.