The love story for Bridgerton's fourth season has officially been chosen

Bridgerton season three is officially underway, with the first instalment of four episodes released this month on Netflix.

The highly-anticipated third season follows another generation of eligible young men and women making their grand debuts in society. But its main focus promises to be the popular love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

The new season has unsurprisingly been dominating the headlines, from the resurgence of regency core and Francesca Bridgerton’s surprise recasting, to Nicola Coughlan’s empowering words about her nude scenes.

And with the second instalment of season three set to be released next month, the interest will only continue.

However, it is Bridgerton season four that is getting the world talking the most, with show creators confirming the news that the leading characters for the next instalment have already been chosen.

(Image credit: Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX ©)

The Bridgerton series is based on the bestselling book collection by Julia Quinn, featuring eight Regency romance novels - each centred around one of the eight Bridgerton children.

And while the series does stay true to the book collection, it has already changed up the order.

Bridgerton's debut season was based on Quinn's first book of the series, The Duke and I, following Daphne Bridgerton and her relationship with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. And the second season followed on in chronological order with Quinn's second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, following the love story between Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

For the show's third and current season however, Netflix bosses chose to skip ahead, adapting Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, based on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Season four is therefore likely to be based on either Quinn's third book, An Offer From a Gentleman (based on Benedict Bridgerton) or Quinn's fifth book, To Sir Phillip, With Love (based on Eloise Bridgerton).

Netflix show runners are keeping tight lipped on who will be the leading characters in the show's fourth season, but they have confirmed that the main love story has been chosen.

"I can tell you I know who it's gonna be", confirmed Bridgerton show runner Jess Brownell via Refinery29 at the Australian premiere. "We are in the middle of writing it right now."

"I can't say a word, I'll get in so much trouble," Julia Quinn has also said of the fourth season. "I do know, but I can't say."

We officially cannot wait to find out.

We will continue to update this story.