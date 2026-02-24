It's almost that time - with award season in full swing, the BRIT Awards are back this weekend, and the biggest names in music are gathering to celebrate the very best in the industry. And, for the first time in its almost fifty year history, the BRITs will not take place in London and will instead be held at Manchester's Co-Op Live.

Last year, Jade Thirlwall's incredible red carpet look went viral and the former Little Mix star's enormous success as a solo artist earned her the coveted Best Pop Act statuette. Other winners from 2025 included Charli XCX, who picked up a total of five awards including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Plus, there was an unforgettable performance from Sabrina Carpenter, complete with Kings Guard dancers and an enormous pink heart bed.

So, who is in the running to pick up a BRIT award this year? Olivia Dean and Lola Young are leading, with five nominations each, followed by Sam Fender with 4 nominations. Lily Allen is also in the running for some BRIT wins following the release of her hugely successful fifth studio album, West End Girl, late last year.

Here's the full list of BRIT Award Nominees for 2026...

BRIT Award 2026 Nominations - Full List

Artist of the Year

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album of the Year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings

Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

International Group

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International Artist

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Song

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - Undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Best Alternative/Rock

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Best Dance Act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

Best Pop Act

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Breakthrough Artist

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Critics Choice (formerly Rising Star Award)

Jacob Alon (announced as winner)

Rose Gray

Sienna Spiro

When is the 2026 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on Saturday 28th February 2026, with a red carpet live stream from 5.30pm on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook accounts. The ceremony will air on ITV 1 and ITVX from 8.15pm to 10pm.

