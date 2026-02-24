The BRIT Awards Are Almost Here – but Who Is Actually Nominated for an Award This Year?
We've got the full list of nominees right here
It's almost that time - with award season in full swing, the BRIT Awards are back this weekend, and the biggest names in music are gathering to celebrate the very best in the industry. And, for the first time in its almost fifty year history, the BRITs will not take place in London and will instead be held at Manchester's Co-Op Live.
Last year, Jade Thirlwall's incredible red carpet look went viral and the former Little Mix star's enormous success as a solo artist earned her the coveted Best Pop Act statuette. Other winners from 2025 included Charli XCX, who picked up a total of five awards including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Plus, there was an unforgettable performance from Sabrina Carpenter, complete with Kings Guard dancers and an enormous pink heart bed.
So, who is in the running to pick up a BRIT award this year? Olivia Dean and Lola Young are leading, with five nominations each, followed by Sam Fender with 4 nominations. Lily Allen is also in the running for some BRIT wins following the release of her hugely successful fifth studio album, West End Girl, late last year.
Here's the full list of BRIT Award Nominees for 2026...
BRIT Award 2026 Nominations - Full List
Artist of the Year
- Dave
- Fred again..
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
Group of the Year
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Album of the Year
- Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen - West End Girl
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Sam Fender - People Watching
- Wolf Alice - The Clearing
Song of the Year
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings
- Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)
- Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
- Ed Sheeran - Azizam
- Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi - Survive
- Lola Young - Messy
- Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean - Man I Need
- Raye - Where Is My Husband!
- Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
- Skye Newman - Family Matters
International Group
- Geese
- Haim
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
International Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- Rosalía
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Song
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
- Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Gracie Abrams - That's So True
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Sombr - Undressed
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Best Alternative/Rock
- Blood Orange
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
Best Dance Act
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
- FKA twigs
- Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
- PinkPantheress
- Sammy Virji
Best Pop Act
- Jade
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Breakthrough Artist
- Barry Can't Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Jim Legxacy
- Lola Young
- Skye Newman
Critics Choice (formerly Rising Star Award)
- Jacob Alon (announced as winner)
- Rose Gray
- Sienna Spiro
When is the 2026 BRIT Awards?
The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on Saturday 28th February 2026, with a red carpet live stream from 5.30pm on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook accounts. The ceremony will air on ITV 1 and ITVX from 8.15pm to 10pm.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.