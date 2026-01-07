Bridgerton season 4 is very almost upon us. Fans of the show have waited for its return since the summer of 2024, when Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton took the reins as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. In the upcoming season, the plot follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he falls in love with a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

But if you can't wait for the official Bridgerton release date, you may have seen that the first episode is landing early for some. That's right - Netflix is hosting a very fancy Paris Masquerade and will be airing Bridgerton Season 4, Episode 1, for all fans who register. Want to be a part of it? Here are all the details.

How to watch Bridgerton season 4 early

The first instalment of the fourth season is set for release on Thursday 29th January, but if you're keen to watch the first episode as early as possible you can register to virtually attend the Bridgerton season 4 Paris Masquerade.

When is the Bridgerton season 4 Paris Masquerade? And what is it?

The event will take place on Wednesday 14th January at 5.30m GMT. Although it's taking place at the show-stopping Palais Brongniart in Paris, viewers can watch all the action from the comfort of their sofa as the whole event will be live streamed via the Tudum website. It includes games and live chats, and will also broadcast red carpet interview for fans at home. Netflix has also teased a 'surprise' performance - so watch this space. And if that's not enough fun, the night will culminate with a virtual screening of Bridgerton season 4, episode one. Hurrah.

Great - how do I sign up?

You must RSVP by Monday 13th January 2026 to make sure you get a virtual space. Visit the Tudum website to register your interest and get your ticket for the livestream.

What else do I need to know?

The official Tudum invite reads: "Make haste for Tudum’s Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere Masquerade. You will be able to watch Episode 1 of Season 4 before it comes out, get insider access to the red carpet in Paris, and much more. RSVP by 9:30 p.m. PT on Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. CET on Jan. 14 for your seat."

Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer

Bridgerton Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When will Bridgerton season 4 be available on Netflix? Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts. The first four episodes will be added to Netflix on Thursday 29th January 2026. The remaining episodes will be available to watch from Thursday 26th February 2026.

