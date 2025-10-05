One Bridgerton Character Has Been Changed in Season Four for an Important Reason

Bridgerton season four is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in 2026.

The show's fourth season will be based on the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, An Offer From a Gentleman, starring Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton.

And from new castings and potential royal cameos to first look images, the Netflix Regency drama has been dominating the headlines.

It was a new character that got the world talking the most this week, with Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha joining season four as Sophie Baek, Benedict Bridgerton's new love interest.

And with major buzz around the 27-year-old, she opened up about her Bridgerton experience in a surprise interview this week.

"Being the newcomer is always quite nerve-wracking, and you just want to make sure you fit in and bring in a nice vibe," she recalled to ELLE Magazine, confirming that the cast "welcomed [her] in from the beginning."

One revelation from Ha made particular headlines as the actress revealed that her season four character was changed for an important reason.

According to Ha, her character was actually named Sophie Beckett in Quinn's original book series, but show creators changed the surname to 'Baek' in order to honour Ha's Korean heritage.

"Are there any Korean names that start with B?," Bridgerton's show runner Jess Brownell reportedly asked Ha, who came up with the final name, Sophie Baek.

"I was just super appreciative of her changing the last name so that it fits with my identity and my culture and how I look," Ha recalled in the interview. "For some people, it might feel like a small thing, but for a production of that size to mold a character to me really empowered me."

Bridgerton season four is set for release in 2026, premiering in two parts. The first will be released on January 29, and the second will air on February 26.

We will continue to update this story.