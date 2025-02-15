The first look photographs from Bridgerton season four are going viral

Bridgerton season four is all anyone can talk about this week. And with production scheduled to wrap in April, the highly-anticipated Netflix instalment is set for release next year.

Season four is set to be based on the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, An Offer From a Gentleman, with its main focus promising to be Benedict Bridgerton.

"It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart," read an Instagram post by the Netflix show last summer, breaking the news. "Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season."

And from new castings and potential royal cameos (yes, really!) to confirmed storylines, season four has been making non-stop headlines.

This week, it was the first look photographs for season four that got the world talking, as Netflix released a series of production stills during its Valentine's Day fan event.

The special gathering, hosted by Netflix and Shondaland, was attended by Bridgerton actors Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), as well as season four's stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek).

And following a live Bridgerton concert by Candlelight performances, and a Q&A with the foursome and showrunner Jess Brownell, attendees were treated to the first look images of season four, as well as a surprise featurette.

"This author delights in spoiling the ton. Do enjoy...", read the caption of the first look images, released to Instagram later that day. And raking in over 500k likes, the viral post certainly seemed to prove popular.

So too did the surprise featurette, showing behind the scenes footage of the cast and crew on the highly-anticipated fourth season. Not to mention, cameos confirming the return of fan favourites Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey, among others.

A release date for Bridgerton season four has not yet been confirmed, but it is reported to be scheduled for 2026.

We will continue to update this story.