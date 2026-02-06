A Major Bridgerton Season Four Filming Blunder Is Going Viral Online

Bridgerton season four is officially here, with the first four episodes released in January. And with the second instalment set to air later this month, the Netflix Regency drama has been dominating the headlines.

The show's fourth season is based on the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, An Offer From a Gentleman, starring Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek.

And with the latest instalment seeing the return of its original cast members, from Jonathan Bailey to Nicola Coughlan, as well as some famous new faces, details around S4 castings and behind the scenes antics have been going viral.

It was new Bridgerton addition, Katie Leung, that made headlines this week, with the former Harry Potter star joining the Regency drama as new character, Lady Araminta Gun.

Gun, also known as Lady Penwood, is the step-mother figure to Sophie Baek. And Leung's portrayal of the formidable matriarch has been well-received, praised across the board by viewers.

However, it was also Leung's character that was the subject of a season four filming blunder, as viewers spotted a modern-day detail in Lady Penwood's Regency look.

The error can be seen in episode one, with a close-up shot of Lady Araminta showing a small plaster on her upper ear - presumably to cover up a cartilage pearcing.

However, given that plasters were invented in the early 19th century, 100 years after the Regency era, viewers have been calling out the blunder as distracting.

"I wish they had covered it better - like put a fancy ear cuff up there or something," posted one viewer, while another pointed out: "She isn't wearing it in other scenes so maybe they just forgot while doing takes. I am obsessed with the outfits so of course I'm analyzing every detail."

"There’s so many errors in this season," added another fan, noting that Queen Charlotte appears to have a tragus piercing too.

Other viewers disagreed however, noting that Bridgerton is first and foremost a source of entertainment, and pointing out other modern touches like the Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande cover songs in the soundtrack.

"Guys it's Bridgerton. It's not supposed to be historically accurate," posted one viewer. While another wrote: "People forget it’s a production, like people are putting on a show here. Cmon guys it’s not real life."

Bridgerton season four part one is available to watch now on Netflix, and part two will air on 26 February 2026.