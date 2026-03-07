Meghan Markle’s As Ever Brand Has Officially Separated From Netflix

As Ever has separated from Netflix, with Meghan Markle set to continue to expand the brand independently.

The Duchess of Sussex continues to be front and centre in 2026, with her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, going from strength to strength.

The mother of two has released multiple seasonal product launches since As Ever's creation, with her viral offerings from homemade preserves and flower sprinkles to her own line of Napa Valley wine and handcrafted chocolate selling out in minutes.

Netflix has played a major part in Markle's luxury brand, partnering with As Ever in its first year.

However, it was announced on Friday that As Ever and the streaming platform had officially parted ways, with Markle set to continue expanding her brand independently.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own,” announced a spokesperson for Markle's brand, breaking the news of the separation.

"Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” added Netflix in a lengthy statement.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

