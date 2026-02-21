London Fashion Week is back for the Autumn/Winter 2026 season, taking over the capital from February 19-23 with shows from emerging talents and established designers alike—as well as all the presentations, events, launches, parties and street style moments that come with it.

As always, there’s a lot going on—so whether you’re on the ground or not, I’ve rounded up all of the biggest highlights and standout stories that are worth knowing, to ensure you’re kept in the loop.

London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 Highlights

Labrum's Threads of Osmosis

Labrum London's AW26 collection, entitled 'Threads of Osmosis', explored migration and cultural exchange through globally sourced textiles grounded in sharp British tailoring. Team GB athlete Jazmin Sawyers and musician Kojey Radical both made a surprise runway appearance for the occasion, adding star power to the diaspora-focused show and offering a preview of pieces from an upcoming adidas x LABRUM running capsule.

Jemima Kirke for Completedworks

Cult jewellery brand Completedworks called on Girls star Jemima Kirke to present its latest collection, continuing its tradition of putting on tongue-in-cheek performances in lieu of a traditional show. This time around, the micro-play took the form of a hyper-styled, televised dinner party in which 'lifestyle guru' Régine McQueen (played by Kirke) imparted her somewhat questionable top tips for being a perfect host, assisted by Camille Charrière. Guests were also treated to a first glimpse of the brand's upcoming Asics Gel-Kayano 20 trainers collection.

The Sugababes at Rotate

Much-loved Scandi brand ROTATE Birger Christensen closed out the second day of London Fashion Week with an epic party at The Standard, co-hosted by Amanda Lepore and with a surprise set by The Sugababes, who performed early-Noughties hits ‘Push the Button’ and ‘Round Round’.

The unveiling of Mithridate's latest collection at Tate Britain doubled up as an unofficial reunion for some of Netflix's most prominent new-gen stars, as the likes of Paul Forman (Emily In Paris), Meg Bellamy (The Crown), Martins Imhangbe (Bridgerton) and Victor Alli (ditto) were peppered throughout the front row.

Joseph's Grand Return

For the first time in almost a decade, Joseph returned to the LFW schedule and took over an industrial-style space in the Tate Modern for the occasion. The collection itself? A wonderfully wearable selection of statement coats, knits, suits, bags and a sizeable dose of snake print.

Real-World-Ready Clothes at Patrick McDowell

Patrick McDowell took a slightly different tack for his AW26 collection, focussing on "clothes that could step off the runway and into the world today" in lieu of more fantastical showpieces. The result? A line of elegant dresses, tailored separates, skirts, blouses and coats that "enhance the wearer's presence"—and act as a celebration of "beauty for beauty's sake".

Topshop's Next Chapter

Whilst Topshop didn't show this season, the British high-street brand still ensured it was part of proceedings—first, by hosting a glitzy party to celebrate its expansion into John Lewis, complete with a performance from Ella Eyre; then the announcement of an upcoming collab collection with Tolu Coker; and finally, by tasking Central Saint Martins students with reimagining its iconic Joni and Jamie jeans.

Lily in London for Harris Reed

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins made a rare front-row appearance at Harris Reed's AW26 show, that was held in Claridge's grand ballroom. The actor wore a striking black bustier designed by Reed for the occasion, and was joined by stars including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Joe Locke, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

The Launch of Brand63Africa

King Charles was present for another key London Fashion Week moment—namely, the launch of Brand63Africa: a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to connecting designers of African heritage with the global luxury market. The inaugural cohort of brands includes Christie Brown, Abiola Olusola, Skein, Studio Namnyak and The Cloth, a group brought together by a creative committee chaired by Vanessa Kingori OBE.

The King at Tolu Coker

As far as celebrity appearances go, it doesn’t get much more major than a surprise visit from the King. On the first day of London Fashion Week, King Charles ensured that the season went off with a bang as he sat front row for Tolu Coker’s show, that also saw Little Simz perform.