One royal family member is eager to make a Bridgerton cameo and we're here for it

Bridgerton is one of the most talked-about shows of the moment, with the first instalment of season three landing on Netflix.

The long-awaited third season follows another generation of eligible young men and women making their grand debuts in society. But this season, its main focus is the popular love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Lady Whistledown herself). And unsurprisingly, it has been dominating headlines.

Yes, from the resurgence of regency core and Francesca Bridgerton’s surprise recasting, to Nicola Coughlan’s empowering words about her nude scenes, Bridgerton season three is all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was a royal connection that made Bridgerton headlines, as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York revealed that she wanted to appear on the Netflix show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I want to go on Bridgerton," the 64-year-old explained in an interview on Good Morning Britain. "I think Lady Penelope should have a friend who's got red hair like me. Don't you think? I'm putting it out there!"

And on closer inspection, the Duchess of York appears to be a longtime fan of the show, speaking about her love of it in the past.

"I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately," Fergie explained in a 2021 interview. "I'm obsessed with it. I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Bridgerton cameo wouldn't be Sarah Ferguson's first time on screen, with the Duchess of York appearing in the recent Hallmark film, An American in Austen.

The film, following a Mr Darcy loving librarian who wakes up in Pride and Prejudice, sees Fergie playing the fitting role of "The Duchess". And preceding this, the royal has made major cameos in Friends and The Vicar of Dibley.

Will the Duchess of York be making a grand cameo in an upcoming season of Bridgerton? Only time will tell, but we certainly hope so.

We will continue to update this story.