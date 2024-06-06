Simone Ashley reveals her favourite red-carpet moment and the beauty ritual she leans on before stepping out

As I, along with the rest of world, patiently await the arrival of the second instalment of Bridgerton Season 3, I'm looking to get my fix of the 'Ton in any way I can. So, when I was invited to interview Simone Ashley, it is needless to say I jumped at the chance. The actress, known for playing Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix period drama, Olivia Hanan in Sex Education and sister to Ariel in the 2023 live-action remake of Disney's A Little Mermaid, has recently landed a new role: L'Oréal Paris UK spokesperson.

Over the past few years, Ashley has, in my eyes, cemented herself as somewhat of a red-carpet queen. Her love of high-fashion, couture and playful beauty looks has fast seen her become one of award season's most highly anticipated guests. So, over this year's Cannes film festival, I managed to grab 10 minutes with her ahead of her red-carpet appearance that same evening. This is Simone Ashley's life in red carpets...

My first red carpet was...

"...the British Fashion Awards [in 2021]. I wore a custom AZ Factory look that I actually have at home and will one day be hung up in the archives that I’m imagining somewhere in my brain. My life was a bit of a whirlwind then and, I didn’t, honestly, really understand what I was attending or what I was doing. I just showed up and I did it—but I had a good time."

My best glam experience was...

"...when I wore Tamara Ralph Couture to the Vogue World carpet, and fashion-wise that was a really great experience. I loved my first-ever Met Gala, too. Jeremy Scott is just one of the most generous, kindest people ever. He made me feel a part of his family and really made me feel so confident in myself… and happy. I loved the glam—Peter [Lux] and Alex [Babsky] did my hair and make-up for that. The look was really fun, as well. It’s always a good thing because I step out and I’m like This is the best look yet! which means I’m having fun with it. As long as you're having fun, you’re doing it right."

Red carpets are a part of my job...

"...I’m usually on the carpet to promote something or to attend something. When it comes to the beauty part, I would say I have always believed kindness is a form of inner beauty. It doesn't matter what you look like as long as you're kind. I think that’s what makes you beautiful. I love working with my glam team, and I love fashion, so it's [not something that causes me anxiety]."

I like to stay focused before a big red carpet event...

"...I like to go for a run, if I can. Or, at some point that week, do something that makes me feel more centred. I just like to stay focused on what it is that I’m doing and not feel too all over the place. My typical red-carpet day can involve doing press, meetings and glam. For example, this weekend [in Cannes], it’s a lot, and we have a very busy schedule. I like to just be very calm before going onto the carpet."

I've never regretted a red-carpet experience...

"...I have the most supportive and amazing team around me. Anything I’ve worn, even if it wasn’t received well or maybe wasn’t my favourite, I would still wear it again."

I like to curl my own lashes...

"...I get a little bit scared when other people curl my lashes. They’re all very trustworthy, it's more me. I don’t know why. It's just a sensitive area, so I like to do it myself."

I douse myself in perfume before a red carpet...

"...I like to smell good. I've got too many perfumes in my bathroom at home. I think I’ve got three shelves' worth. It’s a bit of a problem. I think the bottles are really pretty, so I find it really hard to let go of them. I think they just look beautiful! I’ll just grab whatever. I like anything! I think my favourite is quite rosy and floral, but I love woody ones, I love masculine ones, I love feminine ones—I love a bit of everything!"

My definition of beauty has always remained the same...

"...and people might say it's cheesy, but I really think just being a kind person makes you beautiful. When you're kind to others, you give the gift of beauty to them—you make the other person feel beautiful. I don't think that's ever changed, I think I've always been raised that way."