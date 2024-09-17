This iconic Harry Potter actress has been cast in Bridgerton season 4
We love this universe crossover
It's the talk of the ton: Harry Potter actress Katie Leung is joining the cast of Bridgerton!
Katie, who played Cho Chang in the film series and was one of Harry's love interests, has been confirmed as portraying Lady Araminta Gun in the upcoming season 4 of the beloved Regency drama. That means that the Scottish actress will play one of the ton's meddling mamas, alongside the likes of Violet Bridgerton and Portia Featherington.
In the series, Araminta will be supervising the society debut of her two daughters—Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei).
Araminta is an important character for season 4 because she also happens to be the employer of Benedict Bridgerton's love interest, Sophie Baek (who will be played by Yerin Ha).
Sophie is a maid who Benedict becomes enthralled with when she attends a society masquerade ball, according to E! News.
As for Katie Leung, since her Harry Potter days, she has had many roles on TV and as a voice actress for animation and video games, according to her iMDb page.
As you might have gleaned by now, season 4 of the show will centre around Benedict's love story with Sophie, which is based on Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman from the Bridgerton book series.
Netflix announced the storyline in July, and promptly had fans hyperventilating.
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)
A photo posted by on
Though it's time for romance for Benedict, until now he has been known to experiment with his love life.
"It felt important for [Benedict Bridgerton] to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down," showrunner Jess Brownell previously explained.
"He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode. I’m excited for where we’re going with him in season four. There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait."
We'll probably need to wait too, then...
