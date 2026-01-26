Jonathan Bailey’s Surprising Admission About Filming Bridgerton Is Going Viral

Bridgerton season four is officially days away, with the highly-anticipated next instalment airing later this week.

The fourth season will adapt An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel from Julia Quinn's collection, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Not to mention, its all-star returning cast, featuring Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dyvenor and Hannah Dodd, to name a few.

And from the upcoming season's first look images and new S4 characters, to potential royal cameos and original castings, the Netflix Regency drama has been making non-stop headlines.

However, it is the behind-the-scenes anecdotes that have been getting the world talking the most, with Jonathan Bailey making some surprising admissions about filming the Netflix phenomenon.

Bailey stars in the show as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, with his love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) being the main plot of season two.

And while the show is known for its dramatic plots and intimate scenes, Bailey reported that it's quite the opposite behind the cameras, explaining that most of the time, the cast is trying "incredibly hard not to laugh."

"I know the sex scenes look glamorous but on set with cameras, 10s of people, intimacy co-ordinators and everything else it actually feels a bit silly," the Wicked star reported in a recent interview with the Mirror. "It’s incredibly hard not to laugh.

"I know the sex scenes have been a hot topic, but as a cast we get more excited by scenes which require in-depth emotions," he continued, adding: "I’m not a fan of, ‘Lets get our kit off because we have a scene to film'."

Bailey has also opened up about what to expect from the fourth instalment, describing the first episode as "phenomenal" during his appearance at the 2025 TIME100 Next gala.

"I’ve seen the first episode, and it’s phenomenal. It’s really, really good," Bailey explained on the red carpet to TIME editor Olivia-Anne Cleary, via Swooon Magazine.

"There’s one shot that happens quite early on in the episode that will blow the fans’ minds," he continued. "It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household," he added, before stating: "Oh no, I've just said too much."

Well, this is exciting.

Bridgerton season four is set for release in two parts. The first will premiere on 29 January 2026, and the second will air a month later, on 26 February 2026.