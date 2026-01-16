Bridgerton Creators Have Dropped a Major Spoiler Ahead of Its Future Seasons

Bridgerton season four is officially days away, with the Netflix show's highly-anticipated next instalment set for release later this month.

The fourth season will be an adaptation of An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling series, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.

And from the first look images and new season four actors to potential royal cameos and original castings, the Netflix Regency drama has been making non-stop headlines.

It was the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons that got the world talking the most however, as Bridgerton creators appeared to drop a major spoiler.

The revelation took place at the recent season four premiere in Paris, where show runner Jess Brownell confirmed the leading love stories for seasons five and six on the red carpet.

The Bridgerton series is famously based on the bestselling book collection by Julia Quinn, featuring eight Regency romance novels - each centred around one of the eight Bridgerton children. And with Netflix shaking up the release order, fans have been speculating as to which Bridgerton characters will lead the future seasons.

Bridgerton's debut season was based on the first book in Quinn's series, The Duke and I, following Daphne Bridgerton and her relationship with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. The second season adapted The Viscount Who Loved Me, following the love story between Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. And the third and fourth seasons adapted Romancing Mr. Bridgerton and An Offer From a Gentleman, seeing Colin Bridgerton wed Penelope Featherington, and Benedict Bridgerton marrying Sophie Baek.

According to Brownell, it will be Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) who will be the next leads in seasons five and six, adapting To Sir Phillip, With Love and When He Was Wicked.

"I would say both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in 5 and 6," Brownell announced to Deadline on the red carpet, with her outfit embroidered with an 'E' for Eloise Bridgerton and an 'F' for Francesca Bridgerton.

And by process of elimination, this also reveals the leading characters in seasons seven and eight, with only two Bridgerton children remaining, Hyacinth Bridgerton, It's In His Kiss, and Gregory Bridgerton, On the Way to the Wedding.

Well, this is exciting.

Bridgerton season four is set for release in two instalments. Part one will arrive on Thursday 29 January 2026, and part two will air one month later, released on Thursday 26 February 2026.

We will continue to update this story.