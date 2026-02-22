Here’s Who Won Big at the 2026 BAFTA Awards

Sunday saw the 2026 BAFTAs, with the 79th British Academy Film Awards taking over London's Royal Festival Hall.

And with the annual ceremony celebrating the past year in film, major Hollywood names from Kate Hudson to Paul Mescal joined Prince William and Princess Kate on the red carpet.

One Battle After Another and Sinners were the most nominated projects going into the ceremony, with 14 and 13 nods respectively. And following shortly behind them were Hamnet and Marty Supreme, 11 nominations each, and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value, both receiving eight.

But who were the night's big winners? From Wunmi Mosaku to Jessie Buckley, here's who took home a BAFTA Award...

2026 BAFTA winners

Best film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
WINNER - Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

Leading actress

WINNER - Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading actor

WINNER - Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
WINNER - Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
WINNER - Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos - Bugonia
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
WINNER - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony
WINNER - My Father's Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
WINNER - Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
WINNER - Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Elio
Little Amélie
WINNER - Zootropolis 2

Children's and family film

Arco
WINNER - Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
WINNER - Sinners

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Pillion

EE Bafta rising star award

WINNER - Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

Original score

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
WINNER - Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Casting

WINNER - I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Costume design

WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Sinners

Production design

WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Make-up and hair

WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Sound

WINNER - F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

Special visual effects

WINNER - Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

British short film

Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
WINNER - This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles

British short animation

Cardboard
Solstice
WINNER - Two Black Boys in Paradise

The BAFTAs is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

We will continue to update this story.

