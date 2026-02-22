Here’s Who Won Big at the 2026 BAFTA Awards
Sunday saw the 2026 BAFTAs, with the 79th British Academy Film Awards taking over London's Royal Festival Hall.
And with the annual ceremony celebrating the past year in film, major Hollywood names from Kate Hudson to Paul Mescal joined Prince William and Princess Kate on the red carpet.
One Battle After Another and Sinners were the most nominated projects going into the ceremony, with 14 and 13 nods respectively. And following shortly behind them were Hamnet and Marty Supreme, 11 nominations each, and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value, both receiving eight.
But who were the night's big winners? From Wunmi Mosaku to Jessie Buckley, here's who took home a BAFTA Award...
2026 BAFTA winners
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
WINNER - Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading actress
WINNER - Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Leading actor
WINNER - Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Supporting actress
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
WINNER - Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet
Supporting actor
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
WINNER - Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos - Bugonia
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
WINNER - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony
WINNER - My Father's Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
WINNER - Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
WINNER - Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
Elio
Little Amélie
WINNER - Zootropolis 2
Children's and family film
Arco
WINNER - Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Original screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
WINNER - Sinners
Adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Pillion
EE Bafta rising star award
WINNER - Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Original score
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
WINNER - Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
Casting
WINNER - I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume design
WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
Sinners
Production design
WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up and hair
WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
WINNER - F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special visual effects
WINNER - Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British short film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
WINNER - This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
British short animation
Cardboard
Solstice
WINNER - Two Black Boys in Paradise
The BAFTAs is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
We will continue to update this story.
