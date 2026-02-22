Here’s Who Won Big at the 2026 BAFTA Awards

Sunday saw the 2026 BAFTAs, with the 79th British Academy Film Awards taking over London's Royal Festival Hall.

And with the annual ceremony celebrating the past year in film, major Hollywood names from Kate Hudson to Paul Mescal joined Prince William and Princess Kate on the red carpet.

A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) A photo posted by on

One Battle After Another and Sinners were the most nominated projects going into the ceremony, with 14 and 13 nods respectively. And following shortly behind them were Hamnet and Marty Supreme, 11 nominations each, and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value, both receiving eight.

But who were the night's big winners? From Wunmi Mosaku to Jessie Buckley, here's who took home a BAFTA Award...

2026 BAFTA winners

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

WINNER - One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

WINNER - Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

WINNER - Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading actor

WINNER - Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

WINNER - Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

WINNER - Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos - Bugonia

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

WINNER - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony

WINNER - My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

WINNER - Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

WINNER - Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

WINNER - Zootropolis 2

Children's and family film

Arco

WINNER - Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

WINNER - Sinners

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

WINNER - One Battle After Another

Pillion

EE Bafta rising star award

WINNER - Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

WINNER - Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Casting

WINNER - I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

WINNER - One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design

WINNER - Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

WINNER - One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production design

WINNER - Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair

WINNER - Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

WINNER - F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects

WINNER - Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British short film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

WINNER - This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

WINNER - Two Black Boys in Paradise

The BAFTAs is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

We will continue to update this story.