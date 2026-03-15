One Actor Has Spoken Out About His ‘Disappointment’ at Not Returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially on its way, with the comedy-drama hitting cinemas this May, almost 20 years after the original.

And with the long-awaited trailer released this weekend, the highly-anticipated sequel is dominating the headlines.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Official Final Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to their beloved roles, following Andy Sachs [Hathaway] as she returns to Runway magazine.

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Now features editor, Sachs will be reunited with editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly [Streep], creative director Nigel Kipling [Tucci] and former assistant turned executive Emily Charlton [Blunt], as they help the magazine fight for survival amid the decline of print media.

And joining them in the sequel will be a star-studded cast list, from Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux to Sydney Sweeney, Pauline Chalamet and Kenneth Branagh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there is one original cast member who won't be returning for the sequel, with Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate, played by Adrian Grenier, not part of the story in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Grenier spoke out about the situation this weekend, releasing his first official public response to the film's casting to Page Six.

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"We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we were in it," Grenier explained to the publication. "Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel. But I also understand there was some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it.”

"Either way, it’s a disappointment," he continued. "And either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nate's character received a lot of backlash after the original film, with viewers accusing him of being the "true villain" of The Devil Wears Prada.

This is something Grenier has previously addressed, recalling his surprise at the reaction in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak," Grenier recalled.

"I might’ve been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn’t see his shortcomings. But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I’ve come to realize the truth in that perspective."

We will continue to update this story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for UK release on 1 May 2026.