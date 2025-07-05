One Surprising Major Character Is Not Returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada is a cult classic, with millennials and Gen Zs the world over still referencing the 2006 romantic comedy on the regular.

It's no surprise therefore that nearly two decades after its original release, a sequel is officially in the works, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 in production, and expected to hit cinemas next year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filming for the highly-anticipated sequel has started, with the locations spanning New York and Italy. And while little is known about the project in terms of plot, the casting has seemingly been confirmed, with a host of A-list cast members reprising their roles.

Meryl Streep will be returning to the project as her iconic character, Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. And so too will Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), Stanley Tucci (Nigel) and of course Anne Hathaway in the leading role of Andy Sachs.

But according to reports, there will be some changes, with new A-list faces - most notably actor Kenneth Branagh, who will be joining the cast to play Miranda Priestly's husband. And of course some absences, with one surprising major character not returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The role in question? Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate, played by Adrian Grenier, with the actor confirmed not to be returning to the new project, and his character's storyline seemingly cut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The exciting news of The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes amid Anne Hathaway's revelation about the original casting, with the actress actually being the ninth choice for the role.

The part of Andy Sachs was reportedly earmarked for first choice Rachel McAdams, following her huge success in Mean Girls and The Notebook. McAdams turned it down however, explaining her decision in a 2007 interview with ELLE.

"I’m not going to make movies just to make movies," she explained to the publication. "I have to be passionate about it. And at the same time, I can get very distracted when I'm working, and I like to get back to my life a lot."

Kate Hudson was also offered the role, with the actress expressing her regret at turning it down earlier this year. Other major names who reportedly tried out for the part include Clare Danes and Juliette Lewis, but it is not known who were the other top contenders.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently set for release on 1 May 2026.

We will continue to update this story.