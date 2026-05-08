Princess Kate Is Set To Pass a Major Milestone Following Her Cancer Recovery

The Princess of Wales will embark on her first official overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis next week.

The future Queen will be visiting Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy as part of her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, marking an "important moment".

“The princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development," a Kensington Palace spokesperson announced in a statement.

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2026, returning to her role as one of the leaders of the royal family, following her cancer recovery.

The mother of three confirmed her cancer diagnosis in 2024, taking an extended leave of absence to prioritise her health and focus on her recuperation in private.

And since confirming that she was in remission last year, the 44-year-old has been increasing her duties, and stepping up as future Queen.

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This month will see the Princess of Wales pass one of her biggest official milestones to date, as she embarks on her first official overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.

The two-day trip will see Princess Kate visit Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy from Wednesday 13 May to Thursday 14 May, as part of her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"The princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development," a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed in a statement this week.

"As the Centre for Early Childhood continues to build its work internationally, this visit is an opportunity to connect the Shaping Us Framework with leading global approaches, and to highlight a shared understanding, that it is in these early years, through the natural world and the warmth of human connection, that we begin to lay the foundations for a resilient and healthy future."

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