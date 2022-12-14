Emily Blunt comments on the 'ludicrous' reaction to her story about Tom Cruise

Earlier this week, Emily Blunt (opens in new tab) went viral after she spoke about an on-set experience she had with Tom Cruise (opens in new tab) almost a decade ago.

The Mary Poppins star had appeared on the Smartless podcast where she discussed working alongside the Tom for their 2014 film, Edge of Tomorrow. Emily spoke about having to wear an 'enormous' suit which left her feeling uncomfortable - so much so that she 'just started to cry' in front of her co-star.

She explained: "The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn't know what to do.

"I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry.

"I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,' and he stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'"

Many reacted to the story with shock - but Emily has now clarified her comments and explained that she sees the backlash as 'ludicrous'.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me.

"It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

Adding that her anecdote was 'taken literally and absurdly out of context', she continued: "I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me.

"It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."

So now you know!