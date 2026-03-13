The New Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Has Revealed a Very Famous Cameo

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already the most talked-about film of 2026, with the highly-anticipated sequel dominating the headlines.

The comedy-drama will hit cinemas this May, almost 20 years after the release of the original The Devil Wears Prada, seeing Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to their beloved roles. And from the first look photographs to casting announcements, updates around the project have been going viral.

This week saw the release of the long-awaited trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. And coming after multiple teasers, the new full-length video unveiled some major details for what's in store.

Article continues below

A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios) A photo posted by on

The sequel reportedly follows Andy Sachs [Hathaway] as she returns to Runway magazine, working once more for editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly [Streep] and creative director Nigel Kipling [Tucci].

In her new role as Features Editor, Sachs must help the magazine fight for survival amid the decline of print media, navigating the ever-changing magazine landscape.

This, according to sources, will see Sachs, Priestly and Kipling forced to work with former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a high-powered executive.

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) A photo posted by on

The already-viral trailer has sparked the most headlines around casting, revealing multiple A-list additions to the sequel's line-up.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And from Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux to Sydney Sweeney, Pauline Chalamet and B. J. Novak, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be truly star-studded.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans were most surprised, however, by a very famous trailer cameo from Simone Ashley, with the Bridgerton star set to play a major role in the sequel.

And with the video teaser appearing to confirm reports, fans took to the comment section to celebrate the 30-year-old's involvement in the project.

"Simone Ashley??? OMG!!! I'm so excited," commented one fan, while another asked 20th Century Studios for "more Simone Ashley crumbs!"

"Can't wait for the big 4 and my love Simone Ashley," added a separate fan, while others posted references to her Bridgerton role, commenting "Viscountess!" and "Simone!!!!!!!! Our viscountess is here!!!!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes after speculation that Ashley was involved in The Devil Wears Prada 2, with the actress spotted filming in Milan with Streep and Tucci, with the trio attending fashion week together last year.

Little is known yet about Ashley's role in the project, but given her trailer cameo in what looks like an editorial meeting, she is widely believed to be part of the Runway Magazine team.

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for UK release on 1 May 2026.