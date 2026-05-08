Victoria Beckham Has Commented on ‘Brand Beckham’ Following Brooklyn’s Accusations

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to dominate the headlines, with Brooklyn, 27, confirming a fallout in a public statement in January 2026.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," the Cloud23 founder wrote in an explosive social media post, following years of speculated tensions. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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The shock statement focused on 'Brand Beckham', with Brooklyn accusing his parents of controlling narratives about their family in the press and valuing "public promotion and endorsements above all else".

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"Brand Beckham comes first," he wrote. "Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he later added. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

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This week, Victoria Beckham, 52, appeared to respond to her son's accusations, commenting on 'Brand Beckham' and the conversation around it during a recent interview.

"When David and I first met, it was never our intention to start a brand," the fashion designer explained on Emma Grede's popular 'Aspire' podcast. "People talk about 'Brand Beckham' – that has happened so organically.

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"When I first met David, he was a Brylcreem boy. David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi and I was in the Spice Girls and that’s where I learnt so much about how to build a brand and marketing," she continued. "While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker’s crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, deodorant.

"True story, my mother still has a Spice Girls pizza in her oven. That pizza’s been in the freezer for thirty odd years. So when people talk about 'Brand Beckham', that was never something that we even discussed."

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"We don’t have any deals together. David does what David does, I do what I do," she continued of their approach. "That’s the way it’s always been. We have very different interests. I think it was the outside world that really talked about Brand Beckham. That’s never really how we saw it. We’re just doing what we do.

"Our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David and I think the world is also a very different place now to what it was when they were younger," she added of Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14.

"We’ve always tried to protect the children as much as we can. We’ve always been very close."

We will continue to update this story.