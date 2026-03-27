The Major Change Anne Hathaway Insisted On for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway reportedly banned The Devil Wears Prada 2 from using "alarmingly thin" models, after being struck by the situation at Milan Fashion Week.

"I thought that all had been addressed years ago," Meryl Streep explained of the situation to Harper's Bazaar. "Annie clocked it too."

"She made a beeline to the producers about it," Streep continued, "securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to make headlines, with the highly-anticipated sequel coming to cinemas this May, almost 20 years after the original.

And from the long-awaited trailer to the star-studded cast list, the 2026 release is already the most talked-about film of the year.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Official Final Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their iconic roles, with the upcoming film following Andy Sachs [Hathaway] as she returns to Runway magazine as features editor.

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Once reunited with editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly [Streep], creative director Nigel Kipling [Tucci] and former assistant turned executive Emily Charlton [Blunt], the team will have to fight for the magazine's survival amid the decline of print media.

And joining them for the sequel will be multiple new A-list faces - Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Sydney Sweeney, Pauline Chalamet and Kenneth Branagh, to name a few.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a major change to The Devil Wears Prada 2 by Hathaway that made headlines this week, as her co-star Meryl Streep opened up about one condition that she had insisted upon.

According to the 76-year-old actress, Hathaway had "made a beeline" for producers while they were filming at Milan Fashion Week. And after having seen the "alarmingly thin" models, she reportedly secured "assurances" that the models featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2 would look healthy and natural.

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Recalling the filming experience at Fashion Week to Harper's Bazaar, Streep revealed that she had been "struck by how not only beautiful and young – but alarmingly thin the models were," noting: "I thought that all had been addressed years ago."

"Annie clocked it too," Streep continued. "She made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal. She’s a stand-up girl."

We will continue to update this story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for UK release on 1 May 2026.