The Devil Wears Prada 2 Creators Have Weighed In on the Sydney Sweeney Cameo Rumours

The writer of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has confirmed that Sydney Sweeney will not appear in the highly-anticipated sequel.

"There were a lot of photos from the set of various people," Aline Brosh McKenna has reported of the photographs of Sweeney on TDWP2 set that fuelled the rumours of her cameo. "You saw the movie. She's not in the movie."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on Friday 1 May 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already the most talked-about film of 2026, with the highly-anticipated sequel set for release next week, almost 20 years after the original.

The long-awaited follow-up will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their beloved roles, with the film following Andy Sachs [Hathaway] as she returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor.

And reunited with editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly [Streep], creative director Nigel Kipling [Tucci] and former assistant turned executive Emily Charlton [Blunt], the team will have to fight for the magazine's survival amid the decline of print media.

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THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Official Final Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Multiple new A-list faces will also be joining the sequel. And from Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, to Pauline Chalamet and Kenneth Branagh, the TDWP2 cast list is set to be star-studded.

It was widely believed that this would also include actress Sydney Sweeney, with the 28-year-old Euphoria star reportedly spotted on the New York set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, fuelling rumours that she would be making a cameo.

OMG SYDNEY SWEENEY IS REALLY ON 'THE SET OF DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2' pic.twitter.com/IjIwqgBU2LAugust 6, 2025

However, the film's writer Aline Brosh McKenna has weighed in this week, clearing up speculation to confirm that Sweeney will not appear in the film.

"There were a lot of photos from the set of various people," McKenna recalled when asked of the on-set Sydney Sweeney photographs in a recent interview with ScreenRant.

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"And then there were those memes, where it was like, 'So-and-so is in the movie. So-and-so is in the movie.' It became a running joke about who people had seen on set and were in the movie," she recalled. "It was one of the first ways actually, that I knew that we were sort of piquing people's interest because there was constant... It became like, first, people were really speculating, and then people were just being silly."

Going on to clarify whether Sweeney would actually appear in the film, McKenna responded: "Well, you saw the movie. She's not in the movie."

And when later asked if Sweeney could be a character in a potential third film, the writer reportedly added: "Don't know. I would do a hundred movies with this cast. I would do any kind of movie."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on Friday 1 May 2026.

We will continue to update this story.