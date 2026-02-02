The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Is Officially Here – What We Know So Far About the Sequel

DISCLAIMER: this article contains information relating to the plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated sequel in production.

And almost 20 years after the release of the original The Devil Wears Prada film, the news has gone viral, with first look photographs and casting announcements creating headlines.

The upcoming release will see Anne Hathaway return to the role of Andy Sachs, joined by the iconic original Runway magazine team: Meryl Streep as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Priestly's former assistant, and Stanley Tucci as creative director Nigel Kipling.

And with the famous foursome spotted filming across New York and Milan in 2025, fans have been eagerly awaiting new updates - coming this week in the form of an official trailer.

Here's what we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2 so far...

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

This week, The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer officially dropped, released to social media over the weekend. And with the cast teasing the new video with the infamous TDWP quote "GIRD YOUR LOINSSSSS!", the exciting update has gone viral.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast is star-studded, seeing Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to their leading roles.

Not to mention, a new all-star ensemble cast, with some major Hollywood names joining the franchise. Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh and B.J. Novak to name a few.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will reportedly see Andy Sachs (Hathaway) return to Runway Magazine as Features Editor, working once again with editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) and creative director Nigel Kipling (Tucci).

According to sources, the sequel will focus on the decline of print media, as the Runway team fights for survival - navigating the ever-changing magazine landscape. This will see them forced to collaborate with former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a high-powered executive.

A release date for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been announced, with the highly-anticipated sequel hitting cinemas on 1 May 2026, coinciding with the 2026 Met Gala.

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.