Discover Every 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Look in More Detail

The stars are showing that "Fashion Is Art"

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collage of Charli XCX, sarah pigeon, nicole kidman, and doja cat at the 2026 met gala
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Fashion fans know what the first Monday in May means: The 2026 Met Gala! After a memorable awards season and weeks of anticipation, it's finally time to see what the biggest stars in the world chose to wear to fashion's biggest night.

This year's theme is "Costume Art," celebrating a Costume Institute exhibit all about the relationship between bodies and the clothes they wear—in art and in real life. With a coordinating Met Gala red carpet dress code of "Fashion Is Art," guests are invited to treat their red-carpet looks as an art form. The dress code left a lot to interpretation, but we expected to see dramatic shapes, references to major works of art, and a naked dress or two—the kind of couture meant to be displayed at a museum—and we weren't wrong.

From co-chairs Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter, we've rounded up every A-list look from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. Which "Fashion is Art" look tops your 2026 best-dressed list? And whose look is worthy of a spot on our list of best Met Gala looks of all time? Keep scrolling and discover for yourself.

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Rihanna in Maison Margiela couture

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky in Chanel

A$AP Rocky attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Ashley in Debeers jewelry

Simone Ashley attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler in Prabal Gurung

Rachel Zegler attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Cardi B in Marc Jacobs

Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott in Marc Jacobs

Rachel Sennott attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Louisa Jacobson in Dilara Findikoglu

Louisa Jacobson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson in Valentino and Pandora jewelry

Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

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Laura Harrier in custom DiPetsa 

Laura Harrier attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Teyana Taylor in custom Tom Ford 

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Blue Ivy Carter in Balenciaga

Blue Ivy Carter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lila Moss

Lila Moss attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé in custom Olivier Rousteing

Beyonc&amp;eacute; attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Blake Lively in Versace

Blake Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

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Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion in custom Valentino and Pandora jewelry

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &amp;quot;Costume Art&amp;quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

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Maude Apatow in Brilliant Earth jewelry

Maude Apatow attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung in Dior

Alexa Chung attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara in Celia Kritharioti

Ciara attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Devyn Garcia

Devyn Garcia attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian in custom Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai

Anok Yai attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana

Kris Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tate McRae in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Tate McRae attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna in Saint Laurent

Madonna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne

Chase Infiniti attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hoyeon

Hoyeon attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny in custom Zara

Bad Bunny attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie in Chanel

Jennie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla in Valentino

Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner in custom Gap Studio by Zac Posen

Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson Williams in Balenciaga

Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti in Carolina Herrera

Vittoria Ceretti attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss in Dior

Karlie Kloss attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii in custom Marc Jacobs

Doechii attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adut Akech in Thom Browne

Adut Akech attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss in Saint Laurent

Kate Moss attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki in Vera Wang

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Margot Robbie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Gracie Abrams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union-Wade in Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter in custom Christian Dior

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway in custom Michael Kors

Anne Hathaway attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Williams in custom Marc Jacobs

Serena Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

Lily-Rose Depp attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Nuna in Robert Wun

Audrey Nuna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SZA in custom Bode

SZA attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rami Malek

Rami Malek attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner in Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer in Prada

Hunter Schafer attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser in Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso

Paloma Elsesser attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Consani in custom Gucci

Alex Consani attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jisoo in custom Christian Dior and Cartier jewelry

Jisoo attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lux Pascal in Cult Gaia

Lux Pascal attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodr&amp;iacute;guez attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett in custom Prabal Gurung

Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Law Roach in custom Ami painted by Naïla Opiangah

Law Roach attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joey King in Miu Miu

Joey King attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

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Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta