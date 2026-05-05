Fashion fans know what the first Monday in May means: The 2026 Met Gala! After a memorable awards season and weeks of anticipation, it's finally time to see what the biggest stars in the world chose to wear to fashion's biggest night.

This year's theme is "Costume Art," celebrating a Costume Institute exhibit all about the relationship between bodies and the clothes they wear—in art and in real life. With a coordinating Met Gala red carpet dress code of "Fashion Is Art," guests are invited to treat their red-carpet looks as an art form. The dress code left a lot to interpretation, but we expected to see dramatic shapes, references to major works of art, and a naked dress or two—the kind of couture meant to be displayed at a museum—and we weren't wrong.

From co-chairs Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter, we've rounded up every A-list look from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. Which "Fashion is Art" look tops your 2026 best-dressed list? And whose look is worthy of a spot on our list of best Met Gala looks of all time? Keep scrolling and discover for yourself.

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Rihanna in Maison Margiela couture

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A$AP Rocky in Chanel

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Simone Ashley in Debeers jewelry

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Rachel Zegler in Prabal Gurung

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Cardi B in Marc Jacobs

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Daisy Edgar-Jones

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Rachel Sennott in Marc Jacobs

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Louisa Jacobson in Dilara Findikoglu

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Tessa Thompson in Valentino and Pandora jewelry

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Laura Harrier in custom DiPetsa

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Wisdom Kaye

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Teyana Taylor in custom Tom Ford

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Blue Ivy Carter in Balenciaga

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Lila Moss

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Beyoncé in custom Olivier Rousteing

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Blake Lively in Versace

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Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

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Odessa A'zion in custom Valentino and Pandora jewelry

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Maude Apatow in Brilliant Earth jewelry

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Alexa Chung in Dior

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Ciara in Celia Kritharioti

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Devyn Garcia

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Kim Kardashian in custom Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem

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Keke Palmer

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Anok Yai

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Kris Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana

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Tate McRae in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

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Madonna in Saint Laurent

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Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne

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Hoyeon

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Tiffany & Co. jewelry

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Bad Bunny in custom Zara

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Jennie in Chanel

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Tyla in Valentino

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Kendall Jenner in custom Gap Studio by Zac Posen

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Hudson Williams in Balenciaga

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Vittoria Ceretti in Carolina Herrera

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Karlie Kloss in Dior

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Doechii in custom Marc Jacobs

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Adut Akech in Thom Browne

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Kate Moss in Saint Laurent

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Elizabeth Debicki in Vera Wang

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Margot Robbie in Chanel

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Gracie Abrams in Chanel

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Gabrielle Union-Wade in Tiffany & Co. jewelry

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Sabrina Carpenter in custom Christian Dior

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Anne Hathaway in custom Michael Kors

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Serena Williams in custom Marc Jacobs

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Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

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Audrey Nuna in Robert Wun

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SZA in custom Bode

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Rami Malek

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Kylie Jenner in Schiaparelli

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Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

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Hunter Schafer in Prada

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Paloma Elsesser in Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso

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Alex Consani in custom Gucci

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Jisoo in custom Christian Dior and Cartier jewelry

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Eileen Gu

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Lux Pascal in Cult Gaia

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Georgina Rodríguez

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Angela Bassett in custom Prabal Gurung

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Colman Domingo in Valentino

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Law Roach in custom Ami painted by Naïla Opiangah

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Joey King in Miu Miu

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Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta