Anne Hathaway just revealed which actress was actually supposed to play Andy in The Devil wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada has to be one of the most quoted romantic comedies of all time – mostly thanks to Meryl Streep, with ‘florals for spring? Groundbreaking’ and the famous Miranda Priestly ‘that’s all’ recycled in conversation on the regular.

This week, it was Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway that got people talking about the 2006 film, as she revealed that she was actually ninth choice for the role of Andy Sachs.

Anne Hathaway made the revelation during her guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race over the weekend, in response to Drag Race star Rosé asking if there were any roles she had to ‘fight tooth and nail for’.

‘How much time do you have?’, joked Anne, before continuing: ‘I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there. Never give up.’

Yes, you read that right, ninth place.

The role of Andy Sachs was reportedly earmarked for first choice Rachel McAdams, following her huge success in Mean Girls and The Notebook.

Rachel turned it down however, explaining her decision in a 2007 interview with ELLE.

‘I’m not going to make movies just to make movies,’ she explained. ‘I have to be passionate about it. And at the same time, I can get very distracted when I’m working, and I like to get back to my life a lot.’

Other actresses who reportedly tried out for the role include Clare Danes and Juliette Lewis, but it is not known who were the other top contenders.

Well done Anne Hathaway for persevering and getting the job anyway!