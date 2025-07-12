The Updated Cast List for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Star-Studded

Ever since the 2006 release of cult classic, The Devil Wears Prada, millennials and Gen Zs have been begging for a sequel. And finally, nearly two decades after its original release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially been confirmed.

The highly-anticipated sequel is currently in production, filming across New York and Italy, set for release on 1 May 2026 - the week of next year's Met Gala.

And with A-list actors returning to their original roles, not to mention some famous new faces, the casting for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has unsurprisingly gone viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway will be returning to the helm of the project as leading role, Andy Sachs - joined of course by Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the iconic editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. As well as Emily Blunt, who played Priestly's overworked assistant, Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as beloved Runway creative director Nigel Kipling.

Adrien Grenier, who played Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate, will not be returning to the franchise, with his storyline tied up in the first film. But there will be some supporting roles from the original film that do make an appearance - Simon Baker as Christian Thompson, Tracie Thoms as Sachs' best friend, Lily, and Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Elias-Clarke.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it is the new faces that have been making the most headlines, with a recent cast update suggesting that the sequel is set to be star-studded.

Actors Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet were announced to be joining the project, with sources reporting this week that Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is also coming onboard.

Not to mention, if the original film is anything to go by, we should see some cameos from some major fashion players, from supermodels to designers.

We will continue to update this story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently set for release on 1 May 2026.