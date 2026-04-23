The Surprising Change Anna Wintour Made to The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 creators have revealed that Anna Wintour inspired change on set, advising them in one scene set at Dior HQ that there were too many flowers, and that they were the wrong colour palette for the fashion house - something that the director immediately corrected.

The Vogue Global Chief Content Officer is widely reported to be the inspiration behind Runway Editor in Chief Miranda Priestly, played in the film franchise by Meryl Streep.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for UK cinema release on Friday 1 May 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially here, with the highly-anticipated sequel set for release in a matter of days. And coming almost 20 years after the original film, details around the long-awaited follow-up have been going viral.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci have of course returned to the helm as the original Runway team - Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling.

And with the foursome reuniting in the sequel to save the magazine, they will be joined by a new A-list TDWP2 cast including Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and Pauline Chalamet.

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Not to mention, some high fashion cameos, with Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Brunello Cucinelli, Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana, Jon Batiste, Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow appearing in The Devil Wars Prada 2 as themselves.

Sadly, Vogue Global Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour will not be making an appearance in the new release. However, the 76-year-old, who is famously the inspiration behind Runway Editor in Chief Miranda Priestly, did reportedly film a "gag take" which will be released as an extra scene after the film arrives on streaming platforms.

"Unfortunately, Anna jumped her cue, so the shot isn't always in focus. And I didn't want to do a second take," The Devil Wears Prada 2 director David Frankel recalled during a recent appearance on Amy Odell's 'Back Row' podcast. "I can't ask Anna to do take two."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna went on to add that Wintour did still influence change, giving some important notes behind the scenes while visiting the cast and crew on set.

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The scene in question was set at the Dior offices where Emily Charlton [Blunt] now works, with Wintour reportedly finding fault with the pink floral arrangement on display.

According to Brosh McKenna, the former Vogue editor-in-chief suggested that the shot featured too many flowers, going on to explain that Dior would only have white flowers in their offices.

"I came running out and I was like, ‘Dude, kill the flowers,’" she recalled, confirming that the prop team replaced the pink floral display with a smaller vase of white flowers instead.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on Friday 1 May 2026.

We will continue to update this story.