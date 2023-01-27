Move over, Andy Sachs—Anne Hathaway is in her fashion girl era

When you have starred in one of the most fashionable cult films of the last few decades, sartorially speaking, it can feel like a lot to live up to. Or so I imagine Anne Hathaway has felt over the last 15 years.

Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada (opens in new tab) character, Andy Sachs, is so ingrained in pop culture that it feels almost impossible not to liken the IRL actress to the on-screen persona (opens in new tab). And while historically Hathaway may have shied away from these comparisons, it seems like she is ready to embrace her inner fashion girl, once and for all, in all of her Valentino-clad glory.

In September of last year (opens in new tab), Hathaway arrived at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show dressed in a chocolate-brown outfit, her hair was styled in a bouncy ponytail and she sported a freshly cut blunt fridge. The comparisons were immediate. Headlines appeared everywhere claiming that Hathaway was having a Devil Wears Prada moment 16 years after the film's debut.

(Image credit: Getty)

Since then, the actress's fashion cred has only continued to rise, and though we are only in January, it is clear that Hathaway is set for a very fashionable year. She has already been spotted in a corseted Versace puffer coat at the Sundance Film Festival and attended Valentino's couture show in Paris (opens in new tab) this week in a head-turning leopard print look.

Of course, much of Hathaway's chic sensibilities can be credited to her stylist. The actress has worked with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh since the end of 2019, helping to completely overhaul her look. (Walsh also works with the likes of Ashley Park and Jameela Jamil.)

Indeed, Anne Hathaway is a fashion icon to watch. Andy Sachs, eat your heart out. Keep scrolling for some of Anne's best looks so far this year.

Anne Hathaway's best fashion looks of 2023 (so far):