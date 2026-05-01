Anne Hathaway Responds to Reports That She Got Models Fired on The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set

Anne Hathaway has shut down the "misinformation" around the reports that she banned The Devil Wears Prada 2 from using "alarmingly thin" models, insisting that "nobody lost their jobs".

"I do want to mention there’s a little misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity and that just didn’t happen," the 43-year-old actress recently explained. "Nobody lost their jobs. In fact, it created more jobs."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now available to watch in cinemas, released on Friday 1 May 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is dominating the headlines, with the highly-anticipated sequel hitting cinemas this week.

And from the star-studded cast list - Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci among others, to Anna Wintour's surprising input, the 2026 release is already the most talked-about film of the year.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Official Final Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

It was a change to the sequel that garnered the most attention this month, with Meryl Streep revealing that Anne Hathaway insisted upon more inclusive models being used in the film.

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According to the 76-year-old actress, Hathaway "made a beeline" for producers while they were filming at Milan Fashion Week. And after seeing the "alarmingly thin" models, she secured "assurances" from the producers that the models featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2 would look healthy.

"[I was] struck by how not only beautiful and young – but alarmingly thin the models were," Streep recalled of the experience to Harper's Bazaar. "I thought that all had been addressed years ago.

"Annie clocked it too," she added. "She made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal. She’s a stand-up girl."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had noticed that we had beautiful models on set, and a lot of them were more traditionally model-sized," Hathaway added, when asked about the situation by Variety at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere.

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"I knew what the context of the scene was, and I thought the scene would be so much more enjoyable for the audience if we had just a wider range of bodies on display, because all different shapes are beautiful.

"I just went to the producers and I asked that question: ‘Don’t you think the scene would be stronger if we had a more inclusive approach to sizing?'" she continued. "They looked up and were so sad that they hadn’t thought about it. I think they were so locked in, just kind of going with the flow. But as soon as they saw it, they were the ones who made it happen in like an hour."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports around Hathaway's change to the film have gone viral, with rumours spreading that size zero models had lost their jobs as a result. And during her recent appearance on Good Morning America, Hathaway spoke out about the situation to clear up the "misinformation".

"It was just this kind of quick thing that happened on set and now it’s become a much bigger story," the actress explained. "I do want to mention there’s a little misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity and that just didn’t happen," she continued. "Nobody lost their jobs, in fact, it created more jobs.

"It’s so hard because I can’t say what the scene is about," she added. "But there’s a song that Lady Gaga wrote and it’s a beautiful, amazing song. Isn’t it better when you see so many different types of bodies up there with that?"

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out now in UK cinemas.