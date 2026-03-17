Thanks to These Speedy Overnight Treatments, My Hair Has Never Been So Healthy or Long

As a time-poor city dweller, I am increasingly relying on hardworking products. Between work, social engagements and general life admin, it's difficult to schedule in regular beauty appointments, let alone stay on top of "upkeep". I've stopped getting my nails done, which has freed up an alarming chunk of time (and money), but other things—like covering my greys and getting my eyebrows threaded are priorities; for better or worse, they just make me feel like me.

That's why I have been gravitating towards products that do a lot in no time at all. These overnight solutions have nothing to do with the much-maligned "morning shed", rather they are items that have been making my life easier with little effort. It can be anything from slapping on an overnight mask to using a silk pillowcase, but I've seen the biggest success from using dedicated hair products. In fact, since using three products for over a year, my hair has been growing faster and is in strikingly better condition. Get the rundown of my favourites ahead.

Best overnight hair products

TYPEBEA G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Growth Serum £30.10 at Amazon First up is Typbea's G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide. I've been using this thin, no-wash serum for over a year now, and I credit it with giving me near waist-length hair. It's powered by clinically proven Baicapil™—these actives penetrate the scalp to increase thickness by preventing hair loss and promoting growth. Added peptides aid in fortifying and rejuvenating the follicles for stronger roots, too. I use around one syringe each night, and rub it into my scalp—it sinks in super quick and has never left my hair looking greasy the following day. Oribe Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair £70 at Cult Beauty One of the problems with having long hair is that the ends tend to be really, really dry—it's old hair, after all. I found a long-standing solution to that problem when I discovered Oribe's Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair; it really nourishes the ends, leaving them looking glossy and hydrated, with not a split end in sight. This cream has truly transformed the look and feel of my hair. drowsysleepco Damask Rose - Padded Scrunchie £28 at Drowsy Sleep Co I find it uncomfortable sleeping in a silk bonnet, and I'm not really that hot on silk pillowcases either—but this thick, padded scrunchie provides a great alternative, and leaves my hair feeling softer in the morning. It's absolutely ginormous, and you can wrap your hair up in a bun or a ponytail. It helps blow drys last longer too.