Thanks to These Speedy Overnight Treatments, My Hair Has Never Been So Healthy or Long

It all takes under a minute

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As a time-poor city dweller, I am increasingly relying on hardworking products. Between work, social engagements and general life admin, it's difficult to schedule in regular beauty appointments, let alone stay on top of "upkeep". I've stopped getting my nails done, which has freed up an alarming chunk of time (and money), but other things—like covering my greys and getting my eyebrows threaded are priorities; for better or worse, they just make me feel like me.

That's why I have been gravitating towards products that do a lot in no time at all. These overnight solutions have nothing to do with the much-maligned "morning shed", rather they are items that have been making my life easier with little effort. It can be anything from slapping on an overnight mask to using a silk pillowcase, but I've seen the biggest success from using dedicated hair products. In fact, since using three products for over a year, my hair has been growing faster and is in strikingly better condition. Get the rundown of my favourites ahead.

Best overnight hair products

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.